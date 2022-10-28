Read full article on original website
Fiancé of Hedingham shooting victim calls on Raleigh leaders to resign
The fiance of Mary Marshall said a widespread alert system may have prevented the woman’s death in Raleigh’s mass shooting last month.
Police disproportionately search Black drivers, passengers, data shows
Thousands of people are pulled over across the state every day and about one out of 20 - or about 5 percent - ends in a police search. Across the state and in Raleigh, Durham and Fayetteville, Black people are significantly more likely to have a traffic stop end in a search than any other group of people.
‘I have to call his mom’: 911 calls released in fatal teen shooting in Raleigh on Halloween
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Police have released 911 calls they received when a teen was shot on Halloween night. The shooting happened just before 9:15 p.m. at an apartment complex off Old Wake Forest Road, according to a news release from police. One of those callers told 911 dispatch,...
‘Numerous roaches’ at Subway: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Nov. 1)
Eat fresh? The inspector at Subway also found food without date markings.
Fiancé of Raleigh mass shooting victim says alert ‘might have saved her life’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fiancé of one of the Raleigh mass shooting victims is speaking out, calling on Raleigh City Council members to resign. Robert Steele misses his fiancée, Mary Marshall, every day. “That memorial was exactly what I was hoping it would be. It was...
‘Still in shock’: Pilot from Hillsborough lands $150K Powerball win
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It was a typical Tuesday morning at Barry Cozart’s kitchen table when he checked the winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s $1 billion drawing. It was that moment that his $3 ticket investment turned into a whopping $150,000 return. As luck had it,...
Fiancé of woman killed in Raleigh mass shooting asks city leaders to resign over lack of warning system
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The fiancé of a woman who was killed in a Raleigh mass shooting last month spoke at the Raleigh City Council meeting Tuesday night. The shooting on Oct. 13 in the Hedingham neighborhood and a nearby walking trail left five people dead. Two people were also injured.
Durham man committed 3 crimes in less than a week, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for his role in three separate crimes, the Durham Police Department announced on Wednesday. On Oct. 15, police said Nelson Santiago, 23, was involved in an incident at a local towing company. Santiago displayed a handgun and demanded that the company return his towed vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Man injured outside Raleigh McDonald’s near Crabtree Valley Mall; investigation ongoing
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A man was loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance outside a Raleigh McDonald’s, a CBS 17 crew on the scene confirmed Tuesday night. The Raleigh Police Department, Fire Department and Wake EMS responded to the McDonald’s at 4121 Blue Ridge Road just before 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Greenville man arrested in Raleigh in connection to Beaufort County murder
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man was arrested in Raleigh Tuesday morning and charged with first-degree murder in connection to a shooting that happened in Washington, N.C., in May. Washington police officers responded to a report of a shooting at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, May 15. They...
‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident
ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
Student left Wake school during lockdown. She was suspended. Mom says that’s not fair.
“My child took off and ran to try to save herself. Why does she have to be penalized?” the mother asked the Wake County school system.
8-10k present for Raleigh haunted house, owner reflects on 10 years of decorating, trick-or-treating
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – After two years of the COVID-19 pandemic, families out trick-or-treating Monday night said things are finally feeling more normal. Austin Mattox and his family said this year was definitely busier than the past two years when it came to trick-or-treating in Raleigh’s Oakwood neighborhood.
Amid recent student deaths, NC State students weigh in on Thursday’s planned wellness day
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Tuesday night, seven N.C. State University department heads met with dozens of students and staff to hear about the leading challenges facing the physical and mental health of students. A representative from counseling services said the biggest concern is helping students facing anxiety and depression.
Child injured by gunfire in rolling road rage in Orange County, officials say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child suffered a wound from gunfire in a road rage incident in Orange County Monday night, Hillsborough police said. Orange County deputies responded around 7 p.m. to a Shell/Quality Mart at 1414 U.S. 70, officials said in a news release from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.
3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody
The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
Shaw University bus search was 40th during SC operation, sheriff says; calls comments ‘slanderous and libelous’
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputy body camera video released on Monday showed the October 5 traffic stop in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, as Shaw University students were on a bus traveling to Atlanta. North Carolina lawmakers say they want answers. “What we want are the facts, and if you...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
WakeMed faces class action lawsuit for alleged Meta Pixel data breach
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — WakeMed is on the receiving end of a class action lawsuit seeking a trial by jury for an alleged data breach. The 33-page lawsuit filed this week claims that the information of nearly half a million patients was shared with Facebook, now known as Meta.
Attorney for woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her calls body-cam video ‘worst fears’ of Blacks
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The attorney for the woman who said Fayetteville police assaulted her issued a statement Wednesday about Tuesday’s release of the police body-cam video. The statement from Carnell Johnson reads as follows:. This video is undeniable. Detective Bell and Officer Haddock weren’t going to believe...
