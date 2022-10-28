ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

cbs17

Durham man committed 3 crimes in less than a week, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested for his role in three separate crimes, the Durham Police Department announced on Wednesday. On Oct. 15, police said Nelson Santiago, 23, was involved in an incident at a local towing company. Santiago displayed a handgun and demanded that the company return his towed vehicle. He was later arrested and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

‘They just shot at me’: 911 calls released in Orange County Halloween road-rage incident

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — 911 calls released Wednesday gave a glimpse into the horror a father and son endured during a road-rage incident Monday evening on Halloween. In one of the calls, the father of the 4-year-old victim, 27-year-old Gerrell Long, can be heard telling the dispatcher that “someone is following” him. He then goes on to say, “they just shot at me.”
WRAL

3 people shot in Raleigh, no one in custody

The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. The Raleigh Police Department said 3 people were shot and transported to the hospital Monday night. Reporter: Julian GracePhotographer: Ryan TerhuneWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
RALEIGH, NC

