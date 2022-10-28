ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

DC AG’s office sues Shipt for not paying legal benefits to employees

By Leonard N. Fleming
DC News Now
DC News Now
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wN3uY_0ipUnWAp00

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Shipt is a so-called “gig” company that offers shopping and delivery services to consumers through “shoppers” that pick and up bring the items to customers.

But DC Attorney General Karl Racine’s office is alleging it’s a company that is cheating its workers out of legal benefits.

The attorney general’s office filed a lawsuit this week against the Birmingham, Al., business, accusing it of fraud by misclassifying their workers to keep them from getting a minimum wage, paid sick leave and overtime, for example.

The lawsuit, which Shipt officials say is wrongly filed, could end up costing the company hundreds of thousands of dollars in penalties, AG officials say.

“The question really in this lawsuit and what we’re challenging is whether those workers are employees of Shipt or whether, as they argue, they’re independent contractors,” said Vikram Swaruup, the chief deputy attorney general. “And our lawsuit is really saying these workers are employees.”

Swaruup said the AG’s office believes these workers deserve to be treated like they are employees because they are central to the Shipt business in how it functions.

“The company has the power to hire and fire these folks, to control and supervise them, it controls how much they’re paid, it controls their wages and it’s core to how the company works,” he said. “And so it’s really important that they be treated as employees and be afforded all the protections that that entails. And those are things like minimum wage, overtime, sick leave, and then various taxes that are owed when you pay an employee.”

The Minnesota Attorney General’s office has also filed a similar suit against the company.

But a Shipt spokeswoman said in a statement that its workers know they are contractors.

“Shoppers with Shipt are independent contractors and the flexibility that comes with being an independent contractor is the primary reason Shipt shoppers choose to earn our platform,” she said. “We strongly disagree with the action taken by the attorney general for the District and we’ll continue advocating for shoppers and the opportunity to earn flexible income across the DC area.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Three dead, three injured in Memphis shooting rampage; suspect charged

UPDATE: Memphis Police initially said Corteria Wright was one of the people killed in Wednesday night’s shooting rampage. Friday evening, Memphis Police announced that she was not a victim of the mass shooting, and that she was shot by another suspect. MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG)– A 19-year-old man was arrested and charged Wednesday night after multiple […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Salon

Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruling could toss thousands of ballots over "irrelevant technicality"

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Just a week before the midterms, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that state election officials cannot count ballots submitted without a correct date on the outer envelope, siding with a coalition of Republican groups that sued to block undated mail-in ballots.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
DC News Now

Donald Trump Jr. mocks Paul Pelosi attack

Donald Trump Jr. posted several photos and comments on Twitter and Instagram making light of the violent home invasion attack last week against Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). Former President Trump’s eldest child, the executive vice president of the Trump Organization, retweeted a photo on Sunday of a piece of underwear […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
DC News Now

3 charged after armed robbery resulting in chase and crash involving Metro Bus and police cruiser

UPDATE 11/01 4:07 p.m. — Police confirmed on Tuesday that three men were in custody after Monday’s armed robbery and police chase. They identified the three men as 18-year-old Natnael Akalu of Silver Spring, 18-year-old Wesley Jose Nunez of Washington, D.C. and 19-year-old Lorenzo Antonio Madrid of Washington, D.C. All three of them were taken […]
SILVER SPRING, MD
The Hill

Health Care — Walgreens, CVS to pay billions to settle opioid suits

On Tuesday, D.C. was snubbed for Taylor Swift’s U.S. stadium tour. On Wednesday, the embattled owner of the Washington Commanders NFL team indicated he was exploring potentially selling the team. Do you believe in coincidences?. Today in health, major pharmacy chains CVS and Walgreens have agreed to pay billions...
DC News Now

Teenagers arrested for DC armed robbery

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested two teenagers after an armed robbery that took place on Saturday. Police said that the two teenage boys approached the victim in the 600 block of T Street, Northwest, around 6 p.m. One of them hit the victim with a blunt object before taking the victim’s belongings and […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DMV high school football rankings (Oct. 31, 2022)

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Public and private high school football teams from Washington, D.C., Frederick, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties in Maryland, and Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties in Virginia. Rankings are compiled by DC News Now sports reporters Alex Flum and Jake Rohm. 1. Good Counsel (8-1) – Last week: […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

DC News Now

29K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy