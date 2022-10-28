How do they know that "people of color" are mostly affected? There is nothing on a mail-in ballot that asks the voter to state their "color." Are they just assuming that "people of color" are too stupid to follow directions? Well, due to the sorry state of California's educational system for the last several years, black, brown and white people can't seem to comprehend basic instructions.
What do expect? Secretary of State was appointed by Gavin Newsom. If the ballot is not all liberal socialist democratic selection they’ll but your ballot in the shredder, not the counter machine. Make California RED! Remove “Every” Democrat!
Mail in ballots shouldn't be allowed unless your overseas or disableed..guaranteed democrats would never won any election if votes had to be in person and I'd was required..you have to wonder why Newsom wants mail in ballots so bad pretty obvious
Comments / 224