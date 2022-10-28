ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheriff’s office to hold DUI checkpoint in Stanislaus County

By Megan Camponovo
 5 days ago

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — On Saturday, Oct. 29, the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office will be holding a DUI checkpoint.

The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed place within the county. Deputies will be stopping any driver that appears under the influence and will arrest any drivers that are.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies have special training that will allow them to detect drivers that appear under the influence of drugs or alcohol and will remove anyone under the influence from the road.

According to the sheriff’s office, those who are caught driving under the influence often face jail time, lose their licenses, have higher insurance rates, “and dozens of other unanticipated expenses ranging from attorney fees, court costs, having car towed, collision repair, and lost wages due to time off from work.”

Fairfield Police to hold DUI checkpoint on Friday

The sheriff’s office advises drivers “to continue using their seat belts, putting away their cell phones, following the rules of the road, and keeping an eye out for dangerous drivers.”

This checkpoint was funded through a grant from the California Cannabis Tax Fund.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

Comments / 7

morewhitesarekilledthanblacksbycopsbet
5d ago

Illegal stops. Can’t pull someone over and question or request information without probable cause. Probably why you guys have so many people out there to lie and back each others lies up. 😂

Reply
4
