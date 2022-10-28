Read full article on original website
KCCI.com
Close Up: US Senate candidates on the issues
DES MOINES, Iowa — On this episode of "Close Up," we take a look at the race for the U.S. Senate seat held by RepublicanChuck Grassley. Grassley is running for re-election against Democrat Mike Franken. We take a look at where both candidates stand on the issues, such as...
KCCI.com
Supreme Court Chief Justice Roberts delays handover of Trump tax returns to House committee
Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday put a temporary hold on the handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee. Roberts' order gives the Supreme Court time to weigh the legal issues in Trump's emergency appeal to the high court, filed Monday. Without court intervention, the...
Pa. Supreme Court ballot ruling forces county election officials to scramble, help voters
The 2022 midterm general election is next week, and county elections officials are quickly moving to understand and adjust to a new ruling from the Pennsylvania Supreme Court that could affect many voters’ ballots.
