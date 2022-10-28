LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan has laid to rest a journalist crushed to death while covering a political march held by former Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 36-year-old TV reporter died on Sunday after falling down from Khan’s container truck during the journey of convoy of supporters of the former prime minister. She was buried before dawn on Monday. Khan went to her home in Lahore to convey his condolences, and Pakistani authorities say they will support the journalist’s family, including covering the living costs and educational expenses of her children. Khan and thousands of his supporters started their march from Lahore on Friday to the nation’s capital, Islamabad, to challenge the government and demand early elections.

1 DAY AGO