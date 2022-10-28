Read full article on original website
Vikings Acquire Hockenson, Press Advantage Over Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the NFL trade deadline approaching, one big deal has been swung that will have immediate and long-term ramifications for the Green Bay Packers. The Detroit Lions sent their star tight end, T.J. Hockenson, to the Minnesota Vikings. According to ESPN, the Vikings got Hockenson, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2024 in exchange for a second-round pick in 2023 and a third-round pick in 2024.
Centre Daily
Commanders BREAKING: Dan Snyder Finally Looking to Sell Franchise?
The Snyder saga in Washington may soon be coming to an end. The Washington Commanders announced in a statement that co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder have hired Bank of America Securities "to consider potential transactions." The organization provided the following statement:. Dan and Tanya Snyder and the Washington Commanders announced...
Centre Daily
Ryan Fitzpatrick Offers Tough Review of Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence: ‘He Needs More Alpha in Him’
Ryan Fitzpatrick isn't mad. He is just disappointed. Count Fitzpatrick among the many who have come down hard on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence this week, offering a scathing review of the second-year quarterback's recent play during a Prime Video media Zoom with fellow analysts Andrew Whitworth and Richard Sherman.
Centre Daily
Packers Activate Kylin Hill From Injured Reserve
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated running back Kylin Hill from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at Arizona on Oct. 28, 2021. He had been practicing for the last three weeks. Wednesday was the deadline to either add him to the 53 or shut him down for the rest of the season.
Centre Daily
Wednesday Dolphins Notebook: Chase Goodbye, Baker’s New Deal, Practice Squad Move, and More
While Miami Dolphins players were excited to welcome new teammates Bradley Chubb and Jeff Wilson Jr. on Wednesday, there also was some sadness at moving forward without running back Chase Edmonds. Edmonds was part of the deal that landed Chubb and, although, he only was a member of the team...
Centre Daily
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Centre Daily
Steelers Will Not Fire Offensive Coordinator During Bye Week
PITTSBURGH -- The bye week has given the Pittsburgh Steelers 14 days to lick their wounds from a 35-13 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Now is the time for this 2-6 team to think holistically and figure out where they can make improvements during the second half of the season.
Centre Daily
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
Centre Daily
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Centre Daily
Chase Claypool Finds Notre Dame Connection Helps with Bears
It took only a short time for new Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool to feel at home at Halas Hall. The former Steelers receiver just looked up his old teammates from Notre Dame: Cole Kmet, Equanimeous St. Brown and Sam Mustipher. "Yeah, I just got done eating lunch with Cole,"...
Centre Daily
Tom Brady Speaks About Upcoming Matchup With the Rams
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are currently in a downfall after losing five of their last six NFL games. Their schedule may seem to get a bit easier, on paper, but with how unconventional this NFL season has been it will be interesting to see what not only the Buccaneers look like the second half of the season, but also the rest of the league.
Centre Daily
Deshaun Watson to Start in Browns at Texans After Suspension
HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson is preparing to face his former team: the Houston Texans. The Cleveland Browns are making it clear that their new prized quarterback will start against the Texans on Dec. 4 NRG Stadium in his first game back from an NFL suspension. This game will mark the...
Centre Daily
Jordan Davis Heads to Injured Reserve
Jordan Davis will be out at least four games after being placed on Injured Reserve Wednesday. The Eagles rookie defensive tackle suffered a high ankle sprain in last Sunday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had played 19 snaps before the injury, which occurred with 3:20 left in the first half.
Centre Daily
Weaver Regrets ‘Moment of Frustration’
NASHVILLE – It sounds as if Rashad Weaver may not be a morning person. The Tennessee Titans’ promising young edge rusher returned to practice on Wednesday after sitting out last Sunday’s win over Houston with a back injury. Weaver’s absence was notable because of his production this...
Centre Daily
‘More Food on the Table’ For Lions After T.J. Hockenson Trade
The Detroit Lions moved on from starting tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the division rival Minnesota Vikings. The move sends away Detroit’s leading receiver through six games and leaves the team without a key piece in the offense. However, the cupboard is not bare for Dan Campbell’s squad at the position, as Brock Wright and James Mitchell are expected to step in.
Centre Daily
Browns, Bengals set for Halloween Showdown on Monday Night Football
Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will have the Battle of Ohio tonight on the night of Halloween. The Bengals look to move to 5-3, while the Browns are aiming toward their third win. Injuries certainly could play a factor in this one. Ja’Marr Chase will not play for the Bengals,...
Centre Daily
NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Holding Steady After Fifth Straight Win
The Vikings didn't show much rust coming out of the bye week, handling business once again in a 34-26 victory over the Cardinals on Sunday. As is the case every week, there are still plenty of things they can improve upon moving forward, but this was the most impressive win of Minnesota's current five-game streak.
Centre Daily
T.J. Hockenson Says ‘First Time’ He Can Go Somewhere and Win Games
Tight end T.J. Hockenson will now have an opportunity to play on a winning NFL football team. Drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Hockenson and the Lions averaged four wins a season in his tenure. Since entering the NFL, the talented tight end has been a...
Centre Daily
Lane Kiffin Says Deion Sanders Would ‘Do Great’ As Auburn Coach
Since Auburn made the decision to fire coach Bryan Harsin after just 21 games with the program, several candidates’ names have been floated around the college football landscape in regard to who should become the Tigers’ next coach. Among the potential candidates include Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin, Liberty’s...
Centre Daily
Report: Jets Interested in Trading For Broncos LB Bradley Chubb
The Jets are interested in trading for Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb ahead of Tuesday's deadline, per Peter King of NBC Sports. King reports that both the Jets and Dolphins have considered dealing a first-round pick for Chubb, a Pro Bowler in the final season of his rookie deal. New York,...
