Centreville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WJLA

Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday

WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
WJLA

SEE IT: First look inside new Metro Silver Line stations

WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro plans to open up its six new Silver Line stations on Nov. 15. On Tuesday, Metro GM Randy Clarke, along with members of the media, rode from the soon-to-be-open Ashburn station to Dulles Airport. 7News' Tom Roussey was aboard the train and was able to...
ASHBURN, VA
CBS Baltimore

Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say

BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
WJLA

Off-duty Pentagon Force Protection officer arrested for distributing cocaine: Officials

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection police officer was arrested last Friday, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Detectives initiated a narcotics investigation after receiving information about a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County. Officers identified Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria as the suspect, according to a news release.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
WJLA

Maryland woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday after police say she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater. There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing...
EDGEWATER, MD
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD

