Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Georgetown— A piece of Italy in America?Narda MarenWashington, DC
Fed Investigating Commanders Finances, Snyder Exploring SaleAnthony DiMoroWashington, DC
Still looking for the great pumpkin? Check out these favorite Maryland pumpkin patchesHeather JauquetMaryland State
A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of OctoberUplift LoudounBrambleton, VA
Related
WJLA
Shots fired near Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest DC; police on scene
WASHINGTON (7News) — Theodore Roosevelt High School in Northwest D.C. and several schools nearby are on lockdown Wednesday morning after a report of shots fired near the area. The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is at the scene. A call came in reporting that shots were fired in a parking...
WJLA
Montgomery County police to host traffic stop practice session Tuesday
WASHINGTON (7News) — Getting pulled over can be a nerve-wracking experience for anyone, including people living with intellectual developmental disabilities. The Montgomery County Police Department is hosting a traffic stop practice session Tuesday for drivers and passengers with developmental disabilities who might be anxious about traffic stops. The event...
WJLA
Safety tips for parents after car stolen in Adams Morgan with 5-year-old child inside
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside in the Adams Morgan neighborhood of Washington, D.C. Monday night. Shortly after, D.C. Police said the child was found and is safe. A group called Kids and Car Safety says already this year, 220 children were...
WJLA
'Cut Highway Speeding & Noise': Montgomery Co neighbors along ICC demand action from Hogan
OLNEY, Md. (7News) — As the roar of speeding motorcycles and cars pierces their eardrums on a daily basis, neighbors who live along MD-200 ICC in Montgomery County are hoping their sign along the busy and dangerous highway demanding action catches Md. Gov. Larry Hogan's eye. The massive 20-by-15-foot...
fox5dc.com
Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
WJLA
SEE IT: First look inside new Metro Silver Line stations
WASHINGTON (7News) — Metro plans to open up its six new Silver Line stations on Nov. 15. On Tuesday, Metro GM Randy Clarke, along with members of the media, rode from the soon-to-be-open Ashburn station to Dulles Airport. 7News' Tom Roussey was aboard the train and was able to...
WJLA
LIST | Your Voice, Your Vote: 7News is covering local elections across DC, Md. and Va.
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — Statewide and congressional races are getting most of the attention in the upcoming November elections, but 7News is following dozens of other races that matter to local communities across DC, Maryland and Virginia. These other races will determine local tax rates, the direction of public...
WJLA
Police ID 3 men seen running from Alexandria apartment murder; alleged gunman charged
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — Fairfax County police say they have identified the three men caught on camera running from the scene after a man was shot to death in an apartment in Alexandria Sunday afternoon. Phil Asare Darkwah, 28, was identified as the gunman who shot and killed Ahmed...
Four people injured in South Baltimore shooting, police say
BALTIMORE -- Four people were shot in South Baltimore on Tuesday night, according to authorities.Officers on patrol in that part of the city responded to a report of a shooting in the 2000 block of W. Pratt Street at 7:40 p.m., police said.Once there, officers found a 38-year-old woman who had been shot in the arm and a 53-year-old man who had been shot in his left foot, according to authorities.The two gunshot victims were taken by ambulances to a local hospital to receive treatment for their injuries, police said.While police were searching for evidence and witnesses to the shooting, a third gunshot victim walked into one of the local hospitals in search of medical attention, according to authorities.That person, a man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries, police said.Later on, police learned that a 17-year-old boy had showed up at a local hospital in search of treatment for a graze wound, according to authorities.Southern District detectives are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information about the shooting can contact them at 410-396-2499.Anonymous tipsters can call Metro Crime Stoppers of Maryland at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
WJLA
Off-duty Pentagon Force Protection officer arrested for distributing cocaine: Officials
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — An off-duty Pentagon Force Protection police officer was arrested last Friday, according to the Arlington County Police Department. Detectives initiated a narcotics investigation after receiving information about a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County. Officers identified Eric Welch, 33, of Alexandria as the suspect, according to a news release.
WJLA
Silver Spring pursuit ends with armed robbery suspects in custody, chain-reaction crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Armed robbery suspects were taken into custody after a police pursuit ended with a chain-reaction crash of the suspect van, a Metrobus and a Montgomery County Police Department cruiser, authorities said. Montgomery County police and EMS crews were at the scene of the crash...
WJLA
Maryland woman accused of screaming obscenities, flashing trick-or-treaters
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — An Anne Arundel County woman was arrested Monday after police say she screamed obscenities and exposed herself to children trick-or-treating on Halloween night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 3600 block of Second Avenue in Edgewater. There, officers found 45-year-old Wendee Kaczorek exposing...
WJLA
'Biggest accomplishment yet:' | Maryland teen golfer to compete in national championship
BETHESDA, Md. (7News) — A Montgomery County teenage golfer, Abigail Avallone, is heading out to compete on a national stage at the Notah Begay III Jr. Golf National Championship in Louisiana. Rain or shine, you can usually find Abigail Avallone practicing her skills on a golf course. “I really...
WJLA
'This is going to take time': latest in the legal battle over Spotsylvania superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The controversy over the new superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools went before a judge on Wednesday, with a 1 p.m. hearing in Spotsylvania County Circuit Court. The hearing was related to Spotsylvania County school board member Nicole Cole’s request for a temporary injunction...
WJLA
Car stolen with 5-year-old child inside in Adams Morgan; child was found, is safe: Police
WASHINGTON (7News) — A car was stolen with a 5-year-old child inside in the Adams Morgan neighborhood Monday night. Shortly after DC Police tweeted about the theft and kidnapping, the child was found and is safe, police said. A 2014 Green Kia Soul with a Virginia license plate of...
WJLA
'Computer error' delays processing of 1,200 voter registration forms in Stafford Co.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A technical problem with the Virginia Department of Elections voter registration system has led to delays in the processing of new voter registrations in Stafford County, election officials said. This comes just a week before Election Day, Nov. 8. The Stafford Voter Registrar said...
mocoshow.com
Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
WJLA
Cases tied to investigation of DC police seizing guns but not making arrests get tossed
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — The U.S. Attorney’s Office (USAO) released a statement saying they are dismissing dozens of criminal cases in the District -- all tied to officers whom are under investigation, accused of confiscating illegal guns, but failing to arrest the suspects. MPD Chief Robert Contee held...
WJLA
'Working overtime': local impacts of Va. Dept. of Elections' registration computing error
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (7News) — 7News learned more Tuesday about the local impacts of what the Virginia Department of Elections describes as a "computing error involving the statewide voter registration system." On Monday, we told you about how technical issues at the state level have Fairfax County elections officials working...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. chief: ‘No way on God’s green earth’ school bus driver in crash should have been behind wheel
The man charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing a school bus full of D.C. students in Fairfax County, Virginia, Thursday shouldn’t have been behind the wheel of any vehicle, much less a school bus, the police chief said Friday. In a conference call Friday afternoon, D.C. Public Schools...
Comments / 0