Salt-N-Pepa Will Receive Their Star On Hollywood Walk of Fame

You know life is all about expression, you only live once, and you’re not coming back so express yourself, yeah, and because of the the expression Salt-N-Pepa brought to Hip Hop they are finding a permanent resident in Hollywood as Cheryl “Salt” James and Sandra “Pepa” Denton will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of fame.

Congratulations are in order as Salt-N-Pepa will be receiving the 2,738th star on the famous strip. Both MC Lyte and Roxanne Shanté are set to speak during the ceremony, scheduled for Nov. 4th.

Salt-N-Pepa burst onto the male dominant Hip Hop scene back in 1985 with the answer to Dougie Fresh’s ‘The Show’ before going on to become one of the first female MCs to win a Grammy Award, along with the title for the best-selling album of all time by any female rap group with 1993’s Very Necessary.

