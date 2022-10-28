MTV’s Love at First Lie has been full of lies, deceit and fake couples. Although the cast aims to eliminate a fake couple in each episode, they made a big mistake by sending home Monica Bulnes and Josh Riquelme, who are very much a real couple. But are they still together now? The pair gave an update on their relationship during an exclusive video interview with In Touch. Keep reading to learn what Monica and Josh are up to today!

2 HOURS AGO