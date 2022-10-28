Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Knows His New Reserve Role Helps The Whole Team
Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook was shifted to a sixth man role for L.A. in a close loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves Friday, but didn't fully realize his awesome potential as an energy-changing reserve cog until the following contest, a much-needed 121-110 victory over the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena Sunday.
How to Watch Nuggets-Thunder Game On Thursday
Back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will be in action on Thursday night as they hit the road to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a young Oklahoma City Thunder team.
Centre Daily
Zion Williamson plays point, credits Coach K wisdom
Duke basketball product Zion Williamson returned from his two-game absence (back/hip injury) on Sunday and further uncovered the most intriguing shelf in his toolbox as "Point Zion" on more than a few occasions. With fellow NBA Blue Devil Brandon Ingram out for a third straight game recovering from a concussion,...
Centre Daily
Ben Simmons Trade Rumor: Could Mavs Be West Team Nets Contacted?
The Brooklyn Nets haven't gotten off to an ideal start to the 2022-23 regular season, to say the least. On top of playing below-average basketball paired with Kyrie Irving's recent promotion of an antisemitic film, Nets coach Steve Nash was fired — or mutually parted ways — on Tuesday morning prior to Brooklyn’s 108-99 loss to the Chicago Bulls, bringing their record to 2-6 on the season.
Centre Daily
Marcus Smart Reacts to Nets’ Possibly Hiring Ime Udoka As Coach
After Steve Nash’s abrupt departure, suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka is on the verge of being hired by the Nets for the coaching job. Udoka was suspended for “violations of team policies” after a report surfaced about his alleged involvement in an “improper” consensual relationship with a female member of the team’s staff.
Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'
Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
Centre Daily
Aces’ Becky Hammon to Join ESPN As NBA Studio Analyst
View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN has hired Becky Hammon as a studio analyst for its NBA coverage, the latest stop in an extraordinary career for the former player and current coach. Hammon serves as head coach of the WNBA’s Aces. She recently guided Las Vegas to...
Centre Daily
Now Is Time To Buy Low On Malcom Brogdon’s 6th Man Of Year Betting Odds
Malcolm Brogdon may go down as the steal of the offseason. The Boston Celtics traded a combination of fringe rotation players and bench dwellers for the 2016-17 Rookie of the Year and Brogdon has shined in his new role. Boston is one of a few teams have been billed as...
Centre Daily
Mavs Owner Mark Cuban Slams Kanye West, Supports Reggie Bullock
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban condemned the remarks made by Kanye West about Jewish people, while also defending guard Reggie Bullock’s apparent support of the embattled rapper who now goes by Ye. “I think what Kanye West said is abhorrent, and based on what I have read from his...
Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000
Kyrie Irving says he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on
Centre Daily
TV audience for World Series Game 3 on Fox down 2.7%
The Philadelphia Phillies' 7-0 win over Houston in Game 3 of the World Series was seen by 11,162,000 viewers on Fox, down 2.7% from last year's third game. Atlanta's 2-0 victory over the Astros last season was seen by 11,469,000. That game was on a Friday night, while this year's Game 3 was on a Tuesday.
