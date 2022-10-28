The Bijou Star Files: Kanye Apologizes But Is It Too Late??

Source: Canva / Canva

Kanye West Apologizes for Antisemitic Remarks Amid Ongoing Backlash

Ye said he recognizes that God did not call for him to alienate or hurt people, and he wanted “to give a sincere apology to the Jewish people.”

KANYE WEST PELOTON SWEARS OFF HIS MUSIC …For All Future Classes

Kanye West is persona non grata for Peloton — the exercise company is banning his music from any new future classes.

GEORGE FLOYD BROTHER NOT PURSUING LAWSUIT Against Ye, For Now

George Floyd‘s brother isn’t moving forward with legal action against Kanye West — at least for now — but that doesn’t mean Ye’s out of the woods just yet.

KANYE WEST ‘SELL YEEZY’ GOOGLE SEARCHES SKYROCKET After Adidas Cuts Ties

When Adidas decided to stop producing products for Kanye West, people from around the globe rushed to the Internet to check the temp of selling the popular Yeezy shoe.

KANYE WEST YEEZY BRAND REJECTED BY T.J. MAXX

T.J. Maxx is the latest company to pull the plug on Kanye West‘s Yeezy brand … following others’ decisions to cut ties due to the rapper’s antisemitic and bigoted comments.

KANYE WEST DONDA ACADEMY BOOTED FROM HIGH SCHOOL TOURNEY… Over Ye’s Antisemitic Comments

The star players on Kanye West‘s Donda Academy basketball team will not be able to showcase their talents on one of H.S. hoops’ biggest stages this year … and it’s all because of Ye’s controversial antisemitic comments.

RIHANNA’LIFT ME UP,’ NAVY!!! Confirms New Song for ‘Wakanda’ Soundtrack

Rihanna making her grand return to music with a song for the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack is the only thing that could make that movie even more anticipated … and it’s happening!!!

LIL DURK SUED FOR MISSED CONCERT STEMMING FROM SHOOTING ARREST

Lil Durk’s attorney Ariel Mitchell tells TMZ … “The frivolous lawsuit filed by Plaintiff and its attorneys is being publicized in an attempt to usurp the news of Mr. Bank’s exoneration from the 2019 charges to extort a payday.

ST. LOUIS RADIO ANCHOR HAS TO REPORT ON SCHOOL SHOOTING While Daughter’s Inside

A Missouri radio anchor had to go live on the air to report on the St. Louis school shooting this week — while knowing her daughter was inside the school, and being uncertain she was alive.

DaBaby Says Song Claiming Sex With Megan Thee Stallion “Been Done” And “It Is What It Is”

DaBaby is standing by his claims that he’s been sexually intimate with Megan Thee Stallion in the past.

Danger On Campus? Homecoming Shootings Raise Alarms For HBCU Student Safety

HBCU Homecomings have been a staple, celebrated by celebs, alums and members of the Black community for decades. However, could outsiders from surrounding areas choosing to attend these celebrations be putting people in danger?

Maxwell Claps Back At People Clowning His Viral Dance: “Your Knees Ain’t Built Like That”

Maxwell is giving Megan Thee Stallion’s knees a run for their talent! The rapper’s name has been trending alongside Maxwell’s after a viral video showed him dropping it a lil’ low.

Darrell Brooks Found Guilty On Six Counts Of First-Degree Intentional Homicide For Driving His SUV Into Waukesha Christmas Parade

After a lengthy 18-day trial, Darrell Brooks was found guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide,

Clorox Recalls Nearly 37 Million Bottles Of Pine-Sol Cleaning Products That Could Contain Harmful Bacteria

Clorox has made a recall on millions of its Pine-Sol cleaning products after revealing that the products could possibly contain harmful bacteria that could be harmful to those who have compromised immune systems or those who use external medical devices.

Police Suspect TikTok Challenge Contributed to Car Crash Killing 4 Teens

Four teenagers were killed in a car crash in Buffalo Monday morning that has been linked to an alarming “Kia Challenge” on TikTok.

Elon Musk Changed His Twitter Bio to ‘Chief Twit’

Elon Musk has crowned himself “Chief Twit.”

LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Scooter Braun, and More Join Mitchell & Ness Ownership Group

Fanatics is adding an assortment of new and familiar names to the ownership group behind the recently acquired Mitchell & Ness brand.

10-Year-Old Playing With Shotgun Fatally Shoots 8-Year-Old Brother in Texas

A 10-year-old boy who was playing with a shotgun fatally shot his younger brother in Houston on Monday, police said.

Nick Young Claims Ice Cube’s BIG3 League Failed To Keep Up With Paying its Players: “Sometimes We Ain’t Get Our Money”

During an interview with DJ Vlad, former NBA player Nick Young shared his experience with Ice Cube’s BIG3 league, claiming that they failed to keep up with its payment schedule for players this season. Read More

Alyssa Scott Announces Pregnancy Following Death of Her and Nick Cannon’s Son

Another Cannon kid is on the way.

Iowa Woman Claims Dad Was Serial Killer Who Murdered up to 70 Women — and That She Helped Bury Bodies

A woman says her now-deceased father killed dozens of women that she helped bury on the family’s Iowa property — and now authorities are investigating.

Vivica A. Fox Doesn’t Want Kanye West To ‘Ruin’ His Legacy, Urges Him To Get Help [Video]

Vivica A. Fox is stepping into the conversation surrounding Kanye West‘s dangerous anti-Semitic and racist outbursts recently.

‘Rogue Nurse’ at N.C. Hospital Accused of Intentionally Killing 2 Women with Insulin Doses

A man who was a nurse at a Winston-Salem hospital has been charged with murdering multiple patients by administering lethal doses of insulin.

WILL SMITH VISITS LAKERS AMID EARLY STRUGGLES… Talks Togetherness, Gratitude

Will Smith visited the Los Angeles Lakers to talk about staying strong in the face of adversity … as the team tries to salvage its season after dropping its first three games. Read More

TORY LANEZ ORDERED TO HOUSE ARREST …Until Meg Thee Stallion Trial Starts

Tory Lanez is going to be spending a lot more time inside — a judge just placed him under house arrest until his trial against Megan Thee Stallion begins … and it all stems from an alleged incident with August Alsina.

OHIO FISHERMEN PLEAD NOT GUILTY TO CHARGES… In Cheating Scandal Case

The two Ohio fishermen who left the sports world stunned after allegedly stuffing fish with weights during a tournament pled not guilty to multiple charges on Wednesday.

