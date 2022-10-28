Read full article on original website
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike
SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old
SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant Midnight Rodeo bar too dangerous, firefighters let burn out
SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 fire units worked to put out a fire that broke out at a vacant Northeast Side bar. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a building that once was the Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive. San Antonio Fire...
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
San Antonio businesses look to keep drunk drivers off roads during Halloween
SAN ANTONIO — Bars are expecting to be packed with both Halloween and sporting events taking place Monday night. While they want you to have fun they also want you to be safe. Brooster’s Backyard Icehouse Owner Haran Hernandez is ready for what promises to be a busy night....
Police officers are learning medical aid treatments to help in mass casualty events
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police officers are typically the first on scene in a tragedy, and up until recently, their focus has been stopping the killing, not preventing the dying. In the wake of recent mass shootings, officials say one lesson stood out above all the others: if police...
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
P.A.M. Outreach gears up for this year's youth summit
SAN ANTONIO- P.A.M. Media Outreach is gearing up for this year's youth summit!. This is a 9-week curriculum-based leadership program that helps students problem solve, among learning other skills. This program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high school students and it’s now also helping middle school youth.
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
REWARD: Police seeking shooter who gunned down teenager outside his house in 2020
SAN ANTONIO - Police need your help in tracking down three suspects involved in the murder of a teenager over two years ago. Darnilio Garza was shot twice on July 31, 2020 outside a home along McCullough Avenue near Oblate Drive. Before the shooting, police said the 17-year-old received an...
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
Trick-or-treaters should prepare for rain this Halloween
SAN ANTONIO - A mostly cloudy afternoon is setting up across the region. Another west coast storm system will arrive tonight bringing an opportunity for showers and isolated storms. Rain will start out west late this afternoon and spread eastward into the Metro by 9pm. There could be a strong storm or two. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s.
Developers creating desire to live and work on city's east side
“When I moved to this area ten years ago, it was scary," says Sergio Calderon, a Mexico native who moved from New York City a decade ago to provide a better life for his family. Calderon first lived in the Stone Oak area, but quickly disliked it. When looking for...
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
Car salesman accused of sending intimate photos to himself from customer's phone
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a man who worked as a local car salesman, it's what he's accused of doing that has him facing charges and detectives believe there could be more victims. Police said 25-year-old Connor Griffin is accused of accessing intimate photos from a customer’s...
