Bexar County, TX

The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum

SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Thief uses pepper spray to walk out of Target with brand new bike

SAN ANTONIO - A man threatened to spray a Target employee with pepper spray if they didn't let him leave with a new bike. According to the San Antonio Police Department, Guillermo Lozano, 38, went to the Target store located near Northwest Loop 410 on San Antonio's North Side. The...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday

SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old

SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect

SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake

SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
CANYON LAKE, TX
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
P.A.M. Outreach gears up for this year's youth summit

SAN ANTONIO- P.A.M. Media Outreach is gearing up for this year's youth summit!. This is a 9-week curriculum-based leadership program that helps students problem solve, among learning other skills. This program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high school students and it’s now also helping middle school youth.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Trick-or-treaters should prepare for rain this Halloween

SAN ANTONIO - A mostly cloudy afternoon is setting up across the region. Another west coast storm system will arrive tonight bringing an opportunity for showers and isolated storms. Rain will start out west late this afternoon and spread eastward into the Metro by 9pm. There could be a strong storm or two. Afternoon highs will reach into the upper 70s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

