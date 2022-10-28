Oklahoma police are conducting a homicide investigation after 8 people were found dead in a house fire

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Clayton News Daily
Family of a 20-year-old shot by police 19 times during a mental health crisis is suing the city and five unidentified officers
The family of a 20-year-old Black man who was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot by police is suing the city of Detroit and five police officers, family attorney Geoffrey Fieger said. Fieger announced the $50 million wrongful death suit on Tuesday, the same day it...
Clayton News Daily
Halloween crush investigators raid police stations across Seoul
Investigators probing the crowd crush that killed 156 people during Halloween festivities in South Korea raided police stations across Seoul on Wednesday. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the investigators raided eight of its offices and seized internal reports and documents relating to reports made by members of the public to the 112 emergency hotline.
Clayton News Daily
Parents of second girl on 911 call as Uvalde gunman kept shooting want all responding officers to listen to the audio
Injured 4th-grader Miah Cerrillo was on the phone with a 911 operator when a burst of gunfire came from the shooter at Robb Elementary School. "He's shooting," she says simply at 12:21 p.m. "Stay quiet, make sure everybody stays quiet," she is told by the operator. It will be 29...
Former Kansas undersheriff acquitted in fatal beanbag shooting
A former Kansas undersheriff has been found not guilty in a fatal beanbag shooting in 2017,
'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror
CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever." The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
Comments / 0