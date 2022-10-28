ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broken Arrow, OK

Oklahoma police are conducting a homicide investigation after 8 people were found dead in a house fire

By Raja Razek, CNN
Clayton News Daily
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Halloween crush investigators raid police stations across Seoul

Investigators probing the crowd crush that killed 156 people during Halloween festivities in South Korea raided police stations across Seoul on Wednesday. The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said the investigators raided eight of its offices and seized internal reports and documents relating to reports made by members of the public to the 112 emergency hotline.
CBS Chicago

'We all could have been dead:' One of 14 victims of West Side mass shooting recalls horror

CHICAGO (CBS) -- For the first time, we're hearing from one of the 14 victims shot in the mass shooting Monday on the city's West Side.As CBS 2's Sabrina Franza reported, the victim – who asked to be identified only by her surname of Patterson – said she does not have any idea why the shooting happened. But she is beyond traumatized."Worst day of my life," Patterson said. "Worst day ever."    The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. Halloween night at California Avenue and Polk Street in Lawndale. A total of 14 people were shot – including three children. Patterson watched...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy