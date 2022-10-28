Read full article on original website
Dan Snyder Hires Bank of America Securities for Potential Sale of Washington Commanders
Dan Snyder hires Bank of America Securities for potential sale of Commanders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Dan and Tanya Snyder announced on Wednesday that they and the Washington Commanders have hired Bank of America Securities to help with “potential transactions.”. Forbes first reported the news and said...
How Bears Evaluation of Roquan Smith Factored Into Ravens Trade
How Bears evaluation of Roquan Smith factored into trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Over the past two days we’ve heard several explanations from Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus for why the Bears were comfortable trading Roquan Smith, considering Smith is a two-time Second-Team All-Pro in the prime of his career, who’s also leading the NFL in tackles and playing a premium position in Eberflus’ defense. Each explanation boiled down to two big things: the Bears didn’t value Smith the way he valued himself, and there weren’t signs that the two sides would be able to find a compromise.
Bears Linebacker Roquan Smith: ‘I Didn't Plan to Get Traded'
Roquan Smith: 'I didn't plan to get traded' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ahead of the NFL trade deadline, the Bears traded away their star linebacker, and once assumed centerpiece of their rebuild – Roquan Smith – to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for draft capital in the 2023 draft.
