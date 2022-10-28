Editor's note: A previous version had the names of the BMW dealership and its owner misspelled. A longtime vacant sports bar in Livonia is about to get some fuel. Plans are in the works for the former Doc's Sports Retreat property at 19265 Victor Parkway to become a new dual motorcycle dealership. The current building would be demolished, making way for a brand-new facility that would house both a Ducati and BMW motorcycle dealerships.

LIVONIA, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO