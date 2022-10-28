ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lyon, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

HometownLife.com

High-end motorcycle dealerships plan relocation to new building in Livonia

Editor's note: A previous version had the names of the BMW dealership and its owner misspelled. A longtime vacant sports bar in Livonia is about to get some fuel. Plans are in the works for the former Doc's Sports Retreat property at 19265 Victor Parkway to become a new dual motorcycle dealership. The current building would be demolished, making way for a brand-new facility that would house both a Ducati and BMW motorcycle dealerships.
LIVONIA, MI
HometownLife.com

New nursing school opens its doors in Bingham Farms for metro Detroit area students

Editor's note: Greg Guzmán's name was spelled incorrectly in a previous version of this story. The tiny village of Bingham Farms is now a college town. Hondros College of Nursing opened its most-recent campus this fall in one of the office buildings near 13 Mile and Telegraph roads. Its location was a strategic one, said Greg Guzmán, the school's executive director of the campuses in Bingham Farms and Maumee, Ohio.
BINGHAM FARMS, MI
HometownLife.com

These were the top performers at the 2022 MHSAA cross country regionals

Teams from the Hometown Life region had plenty to celebrate following the Michigan High School Athletic Association cross country regionals last weekend. Northville and Milford won team championships, while several other programs placed in the top three at their respective regionals to qualify for Saturday's state finals as a team. Plus, we had several individual regional champions, runner-ups and all-region finishers.
MICHIGAN STATE

