Fed raises rates another 0.75 point, hints hikes could slow in future

The Federal Reserve continued its campaign to aggressively push up interest rates Wednesday, with a fourth-straight 0.75 percentage point rate rise, while also giving some sense of what might lead it to slow down its rate rising campaign in the future. Driving the news: The central bank's policymaking committee raised...
Biden floats new taxes on oil companies amid record earnings

President Biden will push Congress to impose new taxes on oil companies if the industry doesn't take more action to lower fuel prices and boost domestic output, a White House official said. Why it matters: The preview of Biden's remarks at the White House later this afternoon arrive a week...
Treasury announces lower I bond rate for next 6 months

The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that new Series I bonds will pay a 6.89% annual interest rate for the next six months. The big picture: This is the third-highest rate since the I bonds were first established in 1998, according to CNBC. The previous interest rate was 9.62%. Investors can...
