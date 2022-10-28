Read full article on original website
Related
Fed raises rates another 0.75 point, hints hikes could slow in future
The Federal Reserve continued its campaign to aggressively push up interest rates Wednesday, with a fourth-straight 0.75 percentage point rate rise, while also giving some sense of what might lead it to slow down its rate rising campaign in the future. Driving the news: The central bank's policymaking committee raised...
Biden floats new taxes on oil companies amid record earnings
President Biden will push Congress to impose new taxes on oil companies if the industry doesn't take more action to lower fuel prices and boost domestic output, a White House official said. Why it matters: The preview of Biden's remarks at the White House later this afternoon arrive a week...
Treasury announces lower I bond rate for next 6 months
The Treasury Department announced Tuesday that new Series I bonds will pay a 6.89% annual interest rate for the next six months. The big picture: This is the third-highest rate since the I bonds were first established in 1998, according to CNBC. The previous interest rate was 9.62%. Investors can...
Biden shrinks Strategic Petroleum Reserve to lowest level since 1980s
The Biden administration is on pace to dump millions of barrels of crude oil on the market, shrinking the nation's oil reserve to its low level since 1984. Why it matters: Biden's decision to tap into the reserve may have helped lower gasoline prices from their $5 highs in June.
Axios
Washington, DC
96K+
Followers
54K+
Post
91M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0