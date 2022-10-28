ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Jamon Dumas-Johnson makes it known Georgia isn’t looking ahead to Tennessee

By Connor Riley, DawgNation.com
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44U5fM_0ipUepvZ00

ATHENS — It’s natural to wonder if Georgia might be looking past the Florida Gators this week. Georgia is a 22.5-point favorite against Florida, a 4-3 team. After the game against Florida, Georgia is set to host No. 3 Tennessee. Should both teams win, it will be the highest-ranked matchup in the history of Sanford Stadium.

These are 18 to 22-year-olds taking the field on Saturday, and the Georgia-Florida game has produced plenty of surprise results over the years.

But inside linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson made it very clear that not only is he focused on the Florida game, but coming out on top of this rivalry game.

DawgNation.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you also love seafood, then this article is for your because below you will find a list of three amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Radio

Officials: Georgia man’s date allegedly stole truck, led deputies on high-speed chase

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man’s date allegedly stole his truck and led deputies on a high-speed chase, officials say. According to WSB-TV, Wesley Burson told police that he met Jennifer Lee Gray who was also known as Piper, on a dating app called “Plenty of Fish.” He arranged for a ride-share to pick her up Thursday evening at a northwest Atlanta hotel and bring her to his house.
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Radio

Suspect in deadly double shooting in Chamblee found sleeping in car at Miss. truck stop

A man who police say murdered one person and critically injured another was found sleeping in his car at a truck stop in Mississippi. Chamblee police said they responded to reports of a shooting on the night of Nov. 1. When they got to the scene, they found two victims with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition. One died at the hospital.
CHAMBLEE, GA
Wild Orchid Media

A Fake Ballot Found in Spalding County, Georgia Could Open a Whole Case of Worms

Georgia election officials say a possible fake ballot was discovered at an early voting location in Spalding County Wednesday morning. Investigators report that a full-scale investigation is now underway to determine who created it and why. State elections director Blake Evans claims that officials at the Georgia Secretary of State’s office believe someone wasn’t trying to alter the result of the election, but merely to have the fake ballot found so it would cast doubt on the election results and the integrity of the election itself.
SPALDING COUNTY, GA
The Associated Press

Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal jury on Wednesday returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges against a suspended Georgia sheriff accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs. Prosecutors said Victor Hill, who was suspended as Clayton County sheriff after his indictment last year, had detainees strapped into restraint chairs for hours even though they posed no threat and complied with deputies’ instructions. The use of the chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment and caused pain and bodily injury in violation of the civil rights of seven men, prosecutors argued. Defense attorneys asserted that Hill used the restraint chair legally to maintain order at the jail and didn’t overstep his lawful authority. Hill testified last week that he based his decisions to use the restraint chairs on indicators such as the way the men behaved before they arrived at the jail, including eluding police or assaulting women, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
48K+
Followers
102K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy