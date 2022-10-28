ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

Letter to the Editor: Vote for Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

By Maggie Murray, Dillon
Summit Daily News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

Local ballots cast by Democrats, Republicans, unaffiliated voters remain close one week ahead of Election day, according to voter turnout reports

With about a week left for Summit County residents to get their votes in before Election Day, many community members have already turned in their ballots. Summit County clerk and recorder Kathleen Neel said that about 5,113 mailed ballots have been returned to the clerk’s office, and 30 people in Summit County voted early in person last week, according to a report sent out Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 5 p.m.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Opinion | Bruce Butler: After Election Day￼

Election Day 2022 is close. This is my final reminder to eligible voters to return your ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8. When the election dust settles, I suspect Summit County referred measures 1A and 1B will have passed overwhelmingly. Measure 1A increases taxes on short-term rentals in unincorporated Summit County by placing a 2% excise tax on rentals under 30 days. The $5.4 million proceeds are intended to provide additional funding for workforce housing, trailhead improvements, and childcare. Measure 1B makes previously approved taxes for 911 dispatch, wildfire mitigation, and the Sheriff Department’s SMART team mental health co-responder program permanent.
Summit Daily News

Letter to the Editor: Park County should elect Ashley Girodo for commissioner

WORKING COLLABORATIVELY. THAT’S WHAT SHE’S ABOUT. Ashley Girodo is running for Park Commissioner District 3. I appeal to Summit Daily News readers because many of us commute to Summit County from Park County and we must pay attention to what’s going on in our neighboring counties. It...
Summit Daily News

Frisco Town Council approves 2023 budget and mill levy

Frisco Town Council approved the second reading of resolution that officially adopts the town’s 2023 budget during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Town staff estimated about $65 million in expenditures and $90.5 million of revenues and reserves, leaving the total ending fund balance for all funds at roughly $25.5 million.
FRISCO, CO
Summit Daily News

The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit that empowers women through mountain biking, names new Summit County manager

The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit focused on empowering women through mountain biking, recently made changes to its Summit County team by promoting Isidra Luna to manager. Luna began as an athlete in 2014, came back as a coach in 2019 and most recently worked part time as the Summit County team coordinator. Before joining The Cycle Effect, she worked for over six years at the Summit Community Care Clinic in different roles such as patient navigator and dental biller.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate

Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Summit Daily News

Keystone resort residents seek self-rule as Colorado’s newest town

KEYSTONE — After 50 years as an unincorporated mountain resort, Keystone residents are trying to become Colorado’s newest town — taking on the challenges of democratic self-rule. They filed a petition in October in state court with more than the required number of signatures and are preparing...
KEYSTONE, CO
Summit Daily News

Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY — For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber — who grew up in the town, only leaving for small periods of time to live in the neighboring towns of Gilman and Minturn — is far from alone in this sentiment, especially in Red Cliff, where residents have reported numerous paranormal happenings over the years, from in-home hauntings to bigfoot sightings to other inexplicable occurrences.
RED CLIFF, CO
Summit Daily News

Obituary: William “Bill” Ebert

The family of Bill Ebert invite friends and colleagues to join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, November 5 at 2pm at their residence at 2850 Classic Dr. in Highlands Ranch, CO and on Sunday November 6 at 2pm at St. John the Baptist Church in Breckenridge. A reception will follow brief services at each event.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit Daily News

Reader photos: Summit Daily’s Fall Photos Gallery ends

To celebrate the fall season, Summit Daily News asked readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photo Gallery. The gallery accepted images from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31. Nearly 500 photos were submitted. Some of these images were featured in the print issues of Summit Daily News and...
Summit Daily News

Rockfall maintenance near Georgetown to cause traffic stops on Interstate 70

Traffic will be periodically stopped in both directions on Interstate 70 at Georgetown between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, for rockfall mitigation. Vehicles will be stopped for about 20 minutes while crews perform the work. Stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is again stopped and the process repeats. Drivers should plan for delays of 30 to 40 minutes. Motorists can avoid delays by planning their travels through the I-70 mountain corridor in the Georgetown area before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
GEORGETOWN, CO
Summit Daily News

Summit volleyball team is bound for regionals after dominating tail end of the regular season

After winning the Golden High School volleyball tournament this past weekend, the Summit girls volleyball team has officially made the 2022 4A regional volleyball tournament. Summit may have gone on a 10-game losing streak from the second week of September to the second week of October, but the Tigers turned it on when it mattered most to rack up a significant amount of wins at the end of the season.
GOLDEN, CO
Summit Daily News

Frisco Nordic Center kicks off winter with pass party on Nov. 3

To bring excitement for the upcoming Nordic ski season, the Frisco Nordic Center will be hosting a season pass party on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge. Nordic ski enthusiasts and those who are interested in the sport are invited by the...
FRISCO, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy