Letter to the Editor: Vote for Stacey Nell to lead the Summit County Clerk & Recorder’s Office

Local ballots cast by Democrats, Republicans, unaffiliated voters remain close one week ahead of Election day, according to voter turnout reports
With about a week left for Summit County residents to get their votes in before Election Day, many community members have already turned in their ballots. Summit County clerk and recorder Kathleen Neel said that about 5,113 mailed ballots have been returned to the clerk’s office, and 30 people in Summit County voted early in person last week, according to a report sent out Tuesday, Nov. 1 around 5 p.m.
Opinion | Bruce Butler: After Election Day￼
Election Day 2022 is close. This is my final reminder to eligible voters to return your ballot by Tuesday, Nov. 8. When the election dust settles, I suspect Summit County referred measures 1A and 1B will have passed overwhelmingly. Measure 1A increases taxes on short-term rentals in unincorporated Summit County by placing a 2% excise tax on rentals under 30 days. The $5.4 million proceeds are intended to provide additional funding for workforce housing, trailhead improvements, and childcare. Measure 1B makes previously approved taxes for 911 dispatch, wildfire mitigation, and the Sheriff Department’s SMART team mental health co-responder program permanent.
Letter to the Editor: Park County should elect Ashley Girodo for commissioner
WORKING COLLABORATIVELY. THAT’S WHAT SHE’S ABOUT. Ashley Girodo is running for Park Commissioner District 3. I appeal to Summit Daily News readers because many of us commute to Summit County from Park County and we must pay attention to what’s going on in our neighboring counties. It...
Frisco Town Council approves 2023 budget and mill levy
Frisco Town Council approved the second reading of resolution that officially adopts the town’s 2023 budget during its meeting Tuesday, Oct. 25. Town staff estimated about $65 million in expenditures and $90.5 million of revenues and reserves, leaving the total ending fund balance for all funds at roughly $25.5 million.
How Eagle County will spend its share of the first opioid settlement funds
EAGLE COUNTY — As the opioid crisis continues to deepen across Colorado, local municipalities and counties are set to receive the first round of opioid settlement money to fight the epidemic. Across the state, $18 million is being distributed from settlements with Johnson & Johnson as well as from...
The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit that empowers women through mountain biking, names new Summit County manager
The Cycle Effect, a nonprofit focused on empowering women through mountain biking, recently made changes to its Summit County team by promoting Isidra Luna to manager. Luna began as an athlete in 2014, came back as a coach in 2019 and most recently worked part time as the Summit County team coordinator. Before joining The Cycle Effect, she worked for over six years at the Summit Community Care Clinic in different roles such as patient navigator and dental biller.
Fulfillment of employee housing requirement remains unclear for Kindred Resort, but officials say there is still time to meet county mandate
Employee housing for future Kindred Resort staff members is still up in the air despite claims that a partnership with Village at Wintergreen would provide 40-50 beds for workers at the new resort. Kimball Crangle, the Colorado market president of Gorman & Co., which developed Village at Wintergreen, said Kindred...
Keystone resort residents seek self-rule as Colorado’s newest town
KEYSTONE — After 50 years as an unincorporated mountain resort, Keystone residents are trying to become Colorado’s newest town — taking on the challenges of democratic self-rule. They filed a petition in October in state court with more than the required number of signatures and are preparing...
Time to get spooky: A ‘hotspot’ for paranormal experiences in Eagle County
EAGLE COUNTY — For Red Cliff Mayor Duke Gerber, the presence of paranormal activity in the historic town is undeniable. “I believe in ghosts, 100 percent,” Gerber said. Gerber — who grew up in the town, only leaving for small periods of time to live in the neighboring towns of Gilman and Minturn — is far from alone in this sentiment, especially in Red Cliff, where residents have reported numerous paranormal happenings over the years, from in-home hauntings to bigfoot sightings to other inexplicable occurrences.
Obituary: William “Bill” Ebert
The family of Bill Ebert invite friends and colleagues to join us in celebrating his life on Saturday, November 5 at 2pm at their residence at 2850 Classic Dr. in Highlands Ranch, CO and on Sunday November 6 at 2pm at St. John the Baptist Church in Breckenridge. A reception will follow brief services at each event.
Reader photos: Summit Daily’s Fall Photos Gallery ends
To celebrate the fall season, Summit Daily News asked readers to submit their best images for its Fall Photo Gallery. The gallery accepted images from Sept. 28 through Oct. 31. Nearly 500 photos were submitted. Some of these images were featured in the print issues of Summit Daily News and...
Last week’s snow storms help push Loveland Ski Area to plan opening day for Thursday Nov. 3
Colorado snow enthusiasts will soon be able to celebrate another ski area opening to the public this week. Loveland Ski Area, which is just outside of Summit County, will open this Thursday, Nov. 3, for its opening day. Lifts will open at 9 a.m. to begin the 2022-23 season. Lift...
Breckenridge looks ahead at data, campaigns for winter tourism season as bookings dip
As ski areas across the county and beyond have begun to open, interested community members gathered Thursday, Oct. 27, at Breckenridge Town Hall to hear a preview of the winter season in Breckenridge. Looking forward, Breckenridge Tourism Office Director of Operations Bill Wishowski said that winter season nights on the...
Rockfall maintenance near Georgetown to cause traffic stops on Interstate 70
Traffic will be periodically stopped in both directions on Interstate 70 at Georgetown between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1, for rockfall mitigation. Vehicles will be stopped for about 20 minutes while crews perform the work. Stopped vehicles will then be released before traffic is again stopped and the process repeats. Drivers should plan for delays of 30 to 40 minutes. Motorists can avoid delays by planning their travels through the I-70 mountain corridor in the Georgetown area before 10 a.m. or after 2 p.m.
Summit volleyball team is bound for regionals after dominating tail end of the regular season
After winning the Golden High School volleyball tournament this past weekend, the Summit girls volleyball team has officially made the 2022 4A regional volleyball tournament. Summit may have gone on a 10-game losing streak from the second week of September to the second week of October, but the Tigers turned it on when it mattered most to rack up a significant amount of wins at the end of the season.
Owen Gallo attains childhood dream as he steers Summit soccer team to 2nd round of the playoffs
For the first time since 2014, the Summit boys soccer team is in the second round of the 4A state playoffs and is poised to advance to the quarterfinal round. At the forefront of Summit’s playoff run is senior Owen Gallo, who has been dreaming of this moment since he started playing soccer at the age of 5.
Keystone Ski Resort to offer top-to-bottom skiing and riding on Wednesday
Editor’s Note: This story has been changed to reflect the correct spelling of “Dercum’s Dash”. Keystone Ski Resort announced on Tuesday afternoon that it will be opening up two more runs after opening for the season on Friday, Oct. 28. Starting Wednesday morning, Keystone Ski Resort...
Frisco Nordic Center kicks off winter with pass party on Nov. 3
To bring excitement for the upcoming Nordic ski season, the Frisco Nordic Center will be hosting a season pass party on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Frisco Nordic Center Lodge. Nordic ski enthusiasts and those who are interested in the sport are invited by the...
