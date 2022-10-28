Tip reports marijuana was being transported onto Blackfeet Nation using government leased vehicles

Read full article on original website
Martin City woman cited for animal cruelty; Clinton man recalls similar incident
Layne Spence recalls how a hunter shot and killed his malamute while he was cross country skiing near Missoula, nine years ago.
NBCMontana
Flathead Co. Sheriff's Office investigates Bigfork homicide
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead County Sheriff's Office is investigating a double homicide in Bigfork. Officials were called to a home for a welfare check on Friday and found a 65-year-old man and 62-year-old woman dead inside. Sheriff Brian Heino said investigators interviewed a person of interest. No charges...
Community helping family build tiny home in Bigfork
A Bigfork family is in the process of building a tiny home and needs help to winterize exterior portions of the project with winter fast approaching.
Woman who killed, skinned husky cited for animal cruelty
A woman who shot, killed, and skinned an abandoned husky near Martin City has been cited with Animal Cruelty by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
Flathead Beacon
Whitefish Man Accused of Attacking, Restraining Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Violating Release Conditions
A Whitefish man accused of attacking his ex-girlfriend, restraining her with duct tape in a basement and threatening to kill her last December was arrested again Friday for violating his conditions of release after he posted a $100,000 bond last year. Dylan Thomas Baker, 48, was booked Oct. 28 in...
Browning rancher is ready for Grizzly Bears to be de-listed
Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.
Flathead Beacon
Facing Another Book Challenge, Library Board Votes to Retain Title
A year ago, the ImagineIF Library system received the first of eight public requests lobbying for the removal of two books in its collection: “Gender Queer” and “Lawn Boy.” Both titles had become familiar to anyone tracking nationwide efforts to censor books addressing sexuality, gender identity and LGBTQ issues in schools and public libraries.
Fairfield Sun Times
Woman life-flighted to Great Falls after being shot succumbs to injuries, investigation ongoing
BROWNING, Mont. - A woman who was shot and later life-flighted to Great Falls has succumbed to her injuries. Blackfeet Law Enforcement responded to a report of a shooting early in the morning on Monday, Oct, 17, within the exterior boundaries of the Blackfeet Nation. Officers found an adult woman...
