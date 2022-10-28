Tip reports marijuana was being transported onto Blackfeet Nation using government leased vehicles

Joe Kipp is a rancher in the Browning area and he also sits in the MT Livestock Loss Board. Grizzly Bears are a constant topic of conversation in Montana with ranchers. The topic is now becoming more common with parents and grandparents who fear for the safety of there kids. I appreciate Joe taking the time for the interview. The audio version of the interview can be found at the bottom of the story.

BROWNING, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO