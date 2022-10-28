Read full article on original website
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Rigby's Flowers accounts for six TDs in win over Owyhee
RIGBY- One of the hardest things to do in any sport at any level is to repeat as champion. As the state playoffs begin, the Rigby Trojans started their title defense with a bang as the Trojans defeated the Owyhee Storm 49-14 Friday to continue their 5A title defense. After...
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Big second quarter propels Blackfoot over Hillcrest
BLACKFOOT – In the span of three minutes of the second quarter of Friday night’s 4A playoff game the Blackfoot Broncos turned a 7-3 lead into a 28-3 lead with some big plays on both sides of the ball. A touchdown, a fumble recovered by the Broncos, another...
Post Register
For ISU to make progress, Ragle says, 'wide-sweeping changes' are in order
Charlie Ragle sat in the Moon Valley locker room, chatting with two seniors who sensed skepticism in their defensive coordinator’s demeanor. This was back in 2004, when Ragle was a mid-20s assistant coach in the Phoenix area, and the Rockets had just pulled an upset in the state playoffs. Back then, Ragle says, he was energetic and lively — “the rah-rah guy,” in his own words.
Post Register
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: North Fremont rolls over Soda Springs
POCATELLO — North Fremont opened the 2A playoffs with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs. The 60 points ties for the team’s top scoring output this season and was in direct contrast to what happened late in the season when the Huskies were shut out in back-to-back games before bouncing back with a 46-8 win over Ririe last week.
Post Register
Fruitland ends Snake River's season, 27-14
THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
KREM
No. 14 Idaho falls to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-28 on the road
SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara spun and lunged into the end zone for a 2-yard score with 1:48 left and unbeaten No. 2 Sacramento State held off No. 14 Idaho for a 31-28 victory on Saturday night in a battle between ranked Big Sky Conference teams.
Post Register
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
Search for missing hunter continues Saturday
The search for a missing Ammon man will pick-up again Saturday morning. The post Search for missing hunter continues Saturday appeared first on Local News 8.
Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter
As winter approaches, the floating pedestrian bridge near Johns' Hole was removed for the season. The post Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter appeared first on Local News 8.
eastidahonews.com
Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month
AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
eastidahonews.com
Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot
BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15. The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving...
eastidahonews.com
Republican incumbent for District 28 senator being challenged by independent candidate
IDAHO FALLS – Incumbent Jim Guthrie is being challenged by Mike Saville in the race for Senator in District 28. District 28 includes all of Franklin and Power counties, and parts of Bannock County. EastIdahoNews.com sent the same eight questions to both candidates. Their answers were required to be...
eastidahonews.com
What the grandfather of a Delphi murder victim told East Idaho News 6 months ago
IDAHO FALLS — Sitting at a table in a large conference room six months ago, Mike Patty told EastIdahoNews.com he was confident police would find the person who killed his granddaughter. Patty spoke with me during CrimeCon in Las Vegas. He and his family were there to talk about...
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Two People Killed in Southern Idaho Crash After Driver Crosses Center Line on US30
BANNOCK COUNTY - On Monday, October 31, 2022 at approximately 12:10 p.m., the Idaho State Police were called to a crash involving two vehicles on US30 near milepost 370, just west of Lava Hot Springs in Bannock County. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, a 60-year-old...
eastidahonews.com
Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater
COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
Idaho State Journal
Weather service issues alert about heavy snowfall causing hazardous road conditions tonight in Southeast Idaho
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather alert for Wednesday night to warn the public about heavy snowfall causing hazardous driving conditions in much of Southeast Idaho. The weather service said slick and slushy conditions will make for dangerous roads in the Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck,...
eastidahonews.com
No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week
HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
