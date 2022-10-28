ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelley, ID

Post Register

For ISU to make progress, Ragle says, 'wide-sweeping changes' are in order

Charlie Ragle sat in the Moon Valley locker room, chatting with two seniors who sensed skepticism in their defensive coordinator’s demeanor. This was back in 2004, when Ragle was a mid-20s assistant coach in the Phoenix area, and the Rockets had just pulled an upset in the state playoffs. Back then, Ragle says, he was energetic and lively — “the rah-rah guy,” in his own words.
POCATELLO, ID
Post Register

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: North Fremont rolls over Soda Springs

POCATELLO — North Fremont opened the 2A playoffs with a 60-30 win over Soda Springs. The 60 points ties for the team’s top scoring output this season and was in direct contrast to what happened late in the season when the Huskies were shut out in back-to-back games before bouncing back with a 46-8 win over Ririe last week.
SODA SPRINGS, ID
Post Register

Fruitland ends Snake River's season, 27-14

THOMAS -- The Snake River Panthers' 2022 football season ended Friday night with a 27-14 loss to the Fruitland Grizzlies in the opening round of the 3A state playoffs. But Snake River didn't go down without a fight.
FRUITLAND, ID
KREM

No. 14 Idaho falls to No. 2 Sacramento State 31-28 on the road

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento State quarterback Asher O’Hara spun and lunged into the end zone for a 2-yard score with 1:48 left and unbeaten No. 2 Sacramento State held off No. 14 Idaho for a 31-28 victory on Saturday night in a battle between ranked Big Sky Conference teams.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Post Register

Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

This week in 1922, three men from Idaho Falls were held up and robbed of $40 in the Blackfoot railroad yards. The men were laborers who had been working the potato harvest near Idaho Falls and were going south Oct. 28 on a freight train they’d hopped. “The highwayman got on the train with them at Idaho Falls, and upon pulling into the yards he lined them up with a pistol and relieved them of their money,” a special dispatch in the Ogden Standard-Examiner reported. “The robber is supposed to have gone back north on a passenger train. Officers along the line have been notified to be on the lookout for the robber.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Utah-based women’s clothing store opening in Ammon next month

AMMON – Popular women’s clothing store, Roolee, will be opening a location in Ammon. The new store will be in the Sandcreek Commons shopping center between Blaze Pizza and Costa Vida. Roolee was first established in Logan, Utah in 2013. Since then, it has grown into a well-known...
AMMON, ID
Idaho State Journal

Man injured in wreck on I-15 near Blackfoot

Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 2:42 AM Sunday, October 30, 2022, on northbound Interstate 15 at Milepost 94 in Bingham County, near Blackfoot. A 32-year-old male of Carrollton, Texas, was driving a 2016 Chevy Sonic northbound. It appears the vehicle drifted into the left lane and then the driver overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled. The driver was transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. The driver was wearing a seatbelt. The left lane was blocked for approximately two hours as emergency responders worked to assist the driver and clear the area. The incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man hospitalized in rollover crash near Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT – A man was hospitalized early Sunday morning after his vehicle rolled on Interstate 15. The crash happened at milepost 94 near Blackfoot at 2:42 a.m., according to a news release from Idaho State Police. A 32-year-old man from Carrollton, Texas, whose name was not specified, was driving...
BLACKFOOT, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello woman charged with exploiting dying champion speedskater

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS (KSL.com) — Prosecutors have refiled charges against an Idaho woman accused of getting a champion speedskater in Utah to sign his will over to her while he was dying and unable to comprehend what was going on. Marina Billings, 50, of Pocatello, was charged Thursday in 3rd...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

No sign of Idaho Falls hunter missing for more than a week

HOWE — A local sheriff’s office will continue the search Saturday for a 73-year-old hunter who has been missing for more than a week. Deputies from Butte County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue crews have been looking for Michael Faller of Idaho Falls. According to a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

