Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk named sole director of Twitter, dissolves board
(The Hill) – Elon Musk has been named sole director of Twitter, dissolving the board in place before he completed his $44 billion acquisition of the company, the social media platform said in a securities filing on Monday. Musk became the sole director of the company “in accordance with...
Twitter Restricts Access to Content-Enforcement Tools as U.S. Election Nears
Twitter, which was officially acquired by Elon Musk last week, has frozen access to content moderation tools for some employees, according to Bloomberg. As the U.S. election nears, this may hamper the staff’s ability to prevent misinformation. The news follows a string of company upheavals that have taken place since Musk took over including the firing of top executives, additional plans to lay off staff, and impending Twitter verifications with a $20 price tag. Those familiar with the issue told Bloomberg that some employees working in Twitter’s Trust and Safety organization can no long alter or penalize accounts that break rules...
Spotify chief: Ye antisemitic comments were ‘awful,’ but music won’t be pulled
(The Hill) — Spotify CEO Daniel Ek told Reuters that the music platform will not remove music by Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as companies increasingly cut ties with the rapper after he made a series of antisemitic comments. Ye in recent podcasts and interviews has blamed the...
Backstory: How coffee became king
Caffeine is the most widely-used drug and for generations, people have consumed coffee to fuel creative ideas, and even revolutions. In this piece for Backstory, Larry Potash looks at how coffee starts, and how it’s evolved from muddy swill to gourmet beverage. Backstory airs Saturday nights at 7 p.m....
12 best Joker costumes
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The Joker is a well-known character who first appeared as a villain in the DC comic book “Batman” in 1940. Over the decades, he has been featured in several movies as well. With his distinctive look and dark...
Shanghai Disneyland Locked Down Again Over COVID, With Guests Trapped Inside
The Walt Disney Co.’s flagship Shanghai Disney Resort abruptly closed its doors on Monday in response to China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures, with all guests at the time of the announcement required to stay inside the park until they could present a negative test result. The decision marks the second time in 12 months that Disney has been forced to suddenly halt operations of the theme park due to China’s draconian pandemic response. Videos of guests running to the locked gates of the theme park in hopes of escape briefly went viral on Monday before authorities scrubbed them from social media...
WGN TV
Chicago, IL
37K+
Followers
31K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
The latest Chicago sports, weather, and news from Chicago's Very Own.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0