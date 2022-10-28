Read full article on original website
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
WASHINGTON — Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumor about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fueled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech. Musk's tweet, which...
Robinson social media post makes light, doubts details of Pelosi attack
A post on Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson’s personal Facebook page appears to make light of and cast doubt on details surrounding the attack last week on the husband of U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “I’m sorry Paul I don’t believe you or the press!!!!” the post, published...
