news4sanantonio.com
The 43rd Annual Christmas Showcase coming to the Freeman Coliseum
SAN ANTONIO - The 43rd Annual Christmas showcase is happening in just a couple of weeks!. The event offers everything you need for Christmas!. Gathering more than 300 types of craft shops, eateries, and other small businesses, even decoration experts, all under one roof at the Freeman Coliseum. The 2-day...
news4sanantonio.com
Festivities for annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin Wednesday
SAN ANTONIO - Festivities for the annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner begin on Wednesday!. This year’s dinner will be the return of in-person celebrations!. Mayor Ron Nirenberg is launching this year's registration on November 2nd at the Henry B. Gonzalez convention center from 9 a.m. until full capacity is reached. This is just registration this is not the actual dinner.
news4sanantonio.com
Many locals attended Erik Cantu's candlelight vigil outside the McDonalds he was shot at
A candlelight vigil was held for Erik Cantu Tuesday night, outside the McDonalds along Blanco Road where the teen was shot multiple times back on October 2nd, by San Antonio police officer James Brennand. The former officer is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant. Those...
news4sanantonio.com
'Legendary' NEISD volunteer plans to teach till she's 100-years-old
SAN ANTONIO - Learning is a life-long occupation, just ask Mary Bowman, a 96-year-old NEISD school volunteer, who plans to continue doing what she's doing until she turns 100!. Mary volunteers every week to teach Zen Painting and Calligraphy at the district's Academy of Learning in Retirement. Mary’s students call her a legend.
news4sanantonio.com
Recognize him? San Antonio police searching for murder suspect
SAN ATNONIO – The San Antonio Police Department needs your help identifying a murder suspect who shot and killed a man back in October 14, 2022. On Wednesday, police released surveillance video of a person wanted for allegedly killing San Ramon Soto while he was sitting in the parking lot on the 1600 block of N. Flores.
news4sanantonio.com
HAVE YOU SEEN HIM? Service dog missing from Canyon Lake
SAN ANTONIO – A service dog is missing from the Canyon Lake area. Biggie has been missing since October 25th and he weighs about 100 pounds. If you have seen him, you are asked to call 830-401-9948. There is a $1,000 dollar reward for his return.
news4sanantonio.com
Massive 3-alarm fire at vacant Midnight Rodeo bar too dangerous, firefighters let burn out
SAN ANTONIO - More than 40 fire units worked to put out a fire that broke out at a vacant Northeast Side bar. The fire started around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday at a building that once was the Midnight Rodeo bar off Nacogdoches Road and Thousand Oaks Drive. San Antonio Fire...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Police working on active scene near Vance Jackson
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is working on an active scene on Vance Jackson. According to police, the EB 410 traffic will be pushed to the Cherry Ridge exit and the ramp on EB IH 10/Loop 410 WB is shut down. Police want to assure residents...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies on the lookout for suspect in white sedan who shot two teens on Northeast side
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s office is on the lookout for a suspect in a white sedan after deputies say pulled up and shot two teens who were fist fighting on the sidewalk. The incident happened at the 8200 block of FM 78 at around 1:45...
news4sanantonio.com
Deputies searching for missing 25-year-old man last seen in Somerset
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for public assistance in locating a missing person. 25-year-old Austin Travis Wiseman was last seen on Oct. 30, 2022, on Somerset Road in Somerset, Texas. Apparently, Austin was on his way to work that morning and hasn’t been seen since.
news4sanantonio.com
P.A.M. Outreach gears up for this year's youth summit
SAN ANTONIO- P.A.M. Media Outreach is gearing up for this year's youth summit!. This is a 9-week curriculum-based leadership program that helps students problem solve, among learning other skills. This program is geared towards underserved inner-city and urban high school students and it’s now also helping middle school youth.
news4sanantonio.com
'Infestation of roaches': South Point tenants at the end of their rope
SAN ANTONIO - Rodents, electrical issues, and sewer problems: those are just some of the issues that tenants are facing at the South Point apartments. "A lot of mold, first of all,” Romana Castro, a South Point resident of six years, said. "Infestation of roaches have come in." "They...
news4sanantonio.com
Man stabbed multiple times during fight with other man over alcohol at West Side home
SAN ANTONIO - A fight over alcohol leads to one man being stabbed and the suspect on the run. The incident happened just before 3 a.m. Wednesday at a home off West Poplar Street near North Hamilton Avenue on the West Side. Police said it all started with an argument...
news4sanantonio.com
Police searching for missing endangered 75-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO –San Antonio police are asking for your help finding a missing endangered 75-year-old woman. The San Antonio Police Department said Barbara Luthy, who goes by “BJ,” was last seen on September 13 at the 2000 block of San Lucas. Police said BJ is 5 feet...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Veteran finds seizure relief with help of medical device
SAN ANTONIO - Epilepsy Awareness month starts Tuesday and to kick it off we are sharing the story of a local U.S. Airforce veteran who was just 24 years old when he lost consciousness while riding his motorcycle down a highway in San Antonio due to a seizure. Eight days...
news4sanantonio.com
Community holds vigil for San Antonio man who was shot to death more than a year ago
There will be another vigil Tuesday night in San Antonio to remember a man who was shot to death more than a year ago. The body of Angel Torrez was found in a ditch on the southside in September of 2021, but his killer was never found. Torrez was an...
news4sanantonio.com
Police identify suspect who stabbed his wife and two small children
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been identified after he stabbed his wife and his two young children at an Eastside apartment complex. Police have confirmed that 33-year-old Ray Hernandez Jr. allegedly stabbed his wife and his two small children. The incident happened just before 3 a.m, on Oct....
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio mother sentenced to life in prison for death of her 4-year-old daughter
SAN ANTONIO -- A Bexar County Jury sentenced 39-year-old Jessica Briones to life in prison on Tuesday for causing the death of her daughter. On Monday Briones was found guilty of the 2017 murder of her 4-year-old daughter Olivia. The jury took only an hour of deliberation to return that guilty verdict.
news4sanantonio.com
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check, officials confirm
SAN ANTONIO - An inmate at the Bexar County Jail died early Monday morning after being found unresponsive in his cell during bed check. Officials with the Bexar County Sheriff's Office said University Health medical staff responded after a Code Blue was issued around 2:15 a.m. when the 65-year-old was found by a unit deputy.
news4sanantonio.com
Former deputy arrested for allowing jail inmates to use his cell phone
SAN ANTONIO – A former Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Deputy was arrested for allowing inmates to use his cell phone. BCSO Detention Deputy Matthew Pacheco was charged with Prohibited Substance in a Correctional Facility-Phone. According to the statement, BCSO knew about a video that was posted on Instagram...
