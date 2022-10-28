ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Richmond police investigating triple shooting outside Carolina Express

By Tannock Blair
 5 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police Department is investigating a triple shooting in a convenience store parking lot in Richmond’s Northside.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, officers were called to the 3100 block of Carolina Avenue for a reported shooting.

Upon their arrival, officers found three men with gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Carolina Express convenience store, according to police. Officers at the scene said that the incident may have been a drive-by shooting, but further investigation will be needed for confirmation.

According to police, two of the victims had apparent life-threatening gunshot injuries, while the third victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening. All three victims were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Police: Richmond man arrested for stabbing woman to death in domestic incident

The scene of the shooting is just a few blocks away from where Richmond’s new interim police chief, Major Richard Edwards, spoke publicly a few hours earlier, at the Ann Hardy Plaza Community Center. Four people were also shot outside the same Northside Richmond convenience store in August .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sZ9oa_0ipUcTdH00
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b3Z5c_0ipUcTdH00
(Photo: Brad Vassar, 8News)

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.

