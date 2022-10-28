Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Finally off the schneid, Lakers host Pelicans
Fresh off their long-awaited first victory of the season, the Los Angeles Lakers will see if they can make success a theme Wednesday when they host the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers started the season on a five-game losing streak before scoring a 121-110 victory at home Sunday over the Denver Nuggets. They were the last team in the NBA to finally win a game this season.
How to Watch Warriors-Magic Game On Thursday
The Golden State Warriors (3-5) and Orlando Magic (1-7) will play each other on Thursday night in Orlando. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
BREAKING: James Harden's Injury Status In Wizards-76ers Game
James Harden has returned to Wednesday’s game between the Washington Wizards and Philadelphia 76ers.
How to Watch Nuggets-Thunder Game On Thursday
Back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets will be in action on Thursday night as they hit the road to take on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and a young Oklahoma City Thunder team.
Former Nets coach Amar'e Stoudemire on Kyrie Irving: 'You made a mistake, so apologize for it'
Amar'e Stoudemire was part of the Brooklyn Nets the last time controversy engulfed Kyrie Irving. Now, he has some advice for the embattled point guard. During an appearance on ESPN's "Get Up" on Wednesday, the former NBA All-Star who spent two seasons as an assistant coach with the Nets said that Irving needs to apologize after sharing a documentary containing antisemitic conspiracy theories and falsehoods on Twitter.
KRQE News 13
Heat, Kings look to overcome injuries in rematch
The Sacramento Kings will be without star point guard De’Aaron Fox. The Miami Heat may be without star combo guard Tyler Herro. The health of those two players will play a key role in the Wednesday game between the host Heat and the suddenly hot Kings, who have won two straight following a four-game skid.
Irving takes responsibility for tweet, will donate $500,000
Kyrie Irving says he opposes all forms of hate, and he and the Brooklyn Nets will each donate $500,000 toward groups that work to eradicate it. Irving took responsibility for the negative impact on
KRQE News 13
Butler takes over late, Heat rally past Warriors 116-109
MIAMI (AP)Upon review, Miami coach Erik Spoelstra had a good birthday. Jimmy Butler made sure of that. Butler scored five straight points late to give Miami the lead, Max Strus led everyone with 24 and the Heat overcame a triple-double from Stephen Curry to beat the Golden State Warriors 116-109 on Tuesday night.
KRQE News 13
After ‘awful call’ in loss, Warriors face ailing Magic
The Golden State Warriors hope to vent the frustration of what they considered to be poor officiating in their previous game when they visit the injury-plagued Orlando Magic on Thursday night. Golden State has lost three in a row to begin a five-game swing. After disappointing themselves in losses at...
KRQE News 13
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder into matchup vs. Nuggets
The last time the Denver Nuggets and the Oklahoma City Thunder faced off — Oct. 22 in Denver — chants of “MVP” echoed throughout the arena for Nuggets star Nikola Jokic. Jokic earned the chants, both with his triple-double performance in that game and with his...
KRQE News 13
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
