The Volpe Report | Jim Bognet
This week on The Volpe Report, Chuck speaks with Jim Bognet the Republican Candidate for the PA 8th Congressional District. They discuss the recent debate and the issues facing our community.
You Decide 2022: Mail-In Ballots and What You Need to Know
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — We are exactly seven days away from the November 8th midterm elections. County and state voting officials have released guidance and tips. In Luzerne County, the District Attorney, Administrative Services Head, and acting Director of Elections, released a joint statement reminding voters of current election laws, so ballots can be cast without question, fear, or intimidation.
Board discusses midterm election details
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Luzerne County Bureau of Elections discussed upcoming deadlines, absentee and mail-in ballots, voter registration and election preparation. During the briefing, the new, Administrative Services Division Head, Jennifer Pecora conducted a demonstration on the Bureau's new Agilis Mail Ballot Sorting System. The county received an...
Hops & Vines for Hunger November 2022
PA (WOLF) — This November, Feeding Pennsylvania, PA Eats, and Breweries in PA are joining forces with 46 local breweries and wineries across Pennsylvania for Hops & Vines For Hunger – a fundraising campaign to support hunger relief and nutrition education resources for Pennsylvania’s charitable food network.
Importance of Drug Take-Back Day in PA
PA (WOLF) — Pennsylvania officials came together Friday to encourage participation in National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Since its inception, more than one million pounds of prescription medication have been destroyed across the 890 take-back boxes in all 67 Pennsylvania counties. Jennifer Smith, DDAP Secretary:. All too often, unused...
'Stuff the Caboose' for United Neighborhood Centers of NEPA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Steamtown National Historic Site (NHS) is inviting the public to “Stuff the Caboose” and enjoy some holiday cheer on Saturday, November 19th from 5 PM-7 PM. The free event will take place at Steamtown NHS, located at 350 Cliff Street in Scranton.
PennDOT Announces New Changes to Interstate 81
DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA CO. (WOLF) — PennDOT today held a press conference to note the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s assistance in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties. This year included the infusion of additional federal transportation investments covering 4,000 miles of roads and 2,100 bridges across six...
Cold water life jacket mandate now in effect in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The cold water life jacket mandate goes into effect Tuesday. That means, through April 30, anyone on boats less than 16 feet in length and in any canoe, kayak or paddleboard are required to wear a U.S. Coastguard approved life jacket at all times while on the water.
Trick-Or-Treating Forecast
Mother Nature is not giving out only treats this year for Halloween! While it won't be a washout, isolated rain showers will be possible Monday evening across northeast and central Pennsylvania. The widespread rain showers will stay in southeast Pennsylvania until after midnight and into early Tuesday morning. If you...
Geisinger to offer hunters' screening clinic on Shamokin Area Community Hospital campus
COAL TWP, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — Geisinger announced that they will host a free hunters’ health screening clinic from 12 PM to 4 PM on Thursday, Nov. 10th at the Geisinger Ressler Building at 4203 Hospital Road in Coal Township. Every year, more than a million hunting licenses...
Lycoming Co. man ordered to pay over $203K in restitution, sentenced for tax evasion
COGAN STATION, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man from Cogan Station, Lycoming County, was sentenced on Monday for attempting to evade income taxes between 2015 and 2019. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 34-year-old Devon Buck was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $3,000 fine for attempting to evade $203,324 in federal income taxes. A judge also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $203,324 to the IRS.
Toys for Tots donation provides free entry to World of Little League Museum
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — Visitors with a giving heart have the opportunity to earn free admission to the World of Little League Museum this holiday season thanks to the Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. “We are proud to once again be a part of the...
Cancer fighters got free photoshoots in Kingston
Kingston, Luzerne Co. — ShadowCatcher Photography held their annual “I Picture Hope” event in Kingston. Those photographed got their hair and makeup done by the team who are all volunteers. Lori Prashker-Thomas is the Co-owner of ShadowCatcher Photography and the director of "I Picture Hope." Prashker-Thomas said...
Former elementary center vandalized by group over the weekend
BARRETT TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Officials are dealing with the damage caused by a break-in over the weekend at the former Barrett Elementary Center near Mountainhome. According to the Barrett Township Supervisor, a group of approximately 7 people entered and vandalized the abandoned building just after midnight on Saturday.
Berwick bank officer sentenced for scheme to receive bank loans through fake statements
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A Berwick bank officer was sentenced to a year behind bars for carrying out a scheme to receive bank loans by providing false statements. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 49-year-old Matthew Mensinger, of Berwick, was the Chief Lending Officer of a bank in Berwick.
Scranton woman dies in crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 42-year-old woman from Scranton died from injuries suffered in a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street exit around 9 Saturday morning. We're told her car left the freeway, rolled over several times, ejecting the...
PA Lottery Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Orangeville
ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play Ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, October 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding.
Five families assisted by Red Cross following Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, SCHUYLKILL CO, (WOLF) — Five families are being assisted by the Red Cross after at least 4 buildings caught on fire in Tamaqua on Saturday. According to Skook News, the fire broke out around 4:30 PM in the 100 block of West Broad Street. Police reported that heavy smoke could be seen coming from the building and flames were shooting from upstairs windows.
Montoursville Memorial Gardens renovations for lives lost on Flight 800
MONTOURSVILLE, LYCOMING CO.(WOLF) — 25 years later, the TWA Flight 800 crash is remembered as one of the deadliest aircraft accidents in the U.S. at that time. 16 members of the Montoursville Area High School French club, including 5 chaperones were on board when the plane went down. The...
Powerball ticket worth $150K sold in Northumberland County
ELYSBURG, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — One lucky person in Northumberland County purchased a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Monday, October 31 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 13-19-36-39-59, and the red Powerball 13 to win $150,000, less applicable withholding. Without...
