COGAN STATION, LYCOMING CO, (WOLF) — A man from Cogan Station, Lycoming County, was sentenced on Monday for attempting to evade income taxes between 2015 and 2019. According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, 34-year-old Devon Buck was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $3,000 fine for attempting to evade $203,324 in federal income taxes. A judge also ordered him to pay restitution in the amount of $203,324 to the IRS.

LYCOMING COUNTY, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO