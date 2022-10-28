Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season.

Here’s what you need to know:

The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6.

The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m.

On Weekdays the fair will open at 4 p.m.

Saturday’s fair will open at 11 a.m.

Sunday’s fair will open at noon.

General admissions tickets for kids aged five through 10 will be $4 and adults will be $8

“One pay one price” wristband tickets will be $25 and one midway access ticket will be $10

Elle King will be performing on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department are also warning about traffic delays and are asking residents in the area to be patient. There will be three points of entrance: one on Howells Ferry Road and two on Zeigler Boulevard.

There will be many attractions for the whole family to enjoy including rides, a petting zoo, and acrobatic shows.

