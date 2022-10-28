Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season.Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021
Here’s what you need to know:
- The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
- The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m.
- On Weekdays the fair will open at 4 p.m.
- Saturday’s fair will open at 11 a.m.
- Sunday’s fair will open at noon.
- General admissions tickets for kids aged five through 10 will be $4 and adults will be $8
- “One pay one price” wristband tickets will be $25 and one midway access ticket will be $10
- Elle King will be performing on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
Officials with the Mobile Police Department are also warning about traffic delays and are asking residents in the area to be patient. There will be three points of entrance: one on Howells Ferry Road and two on Zeigler Boulevard.
There will be many attractions for the whole family to enjoy including rides, a petting zoo, and acrobatic shows.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 2