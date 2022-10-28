ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Greater Gulf State Fair opens Friday: What you need to know

By Summer Poole
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NWGHn_0ipUbh4m00

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Funnel cakes, Ferris wheels, and fun for everyone – the Greater Gulf State Fair is back for the 2022 season.

Mobile Sports Authority brings $14 million to Mobile economy since Oct. 2021

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The fair will operate from Friday, Oct. 28 through Sunday, Nov. 6.
  • The gates for the fair Friday will open at 4 p.m.
  • On Weekdays the fair will open at 4 p.m.
  • Saturday’s fair will open at 11 a.m.
  • Sunday’s fair will open at noon.
  • General admissions tickets for kids aged five through 10 will be $4 and adults will be $8
  • “One pay one price” wristband tickets will be $25 and one midway access ticket will be $10
  • Elle King will be performing on Friday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

Officials with the Mobile Police Department are also warning about traffic delays and are asking residents in the area to be patient. There will be three points of entrance: one on Howells Ferry Road and two on Zeigler Boulevard.

There will be many attractions for the whole family to enjoy including rides, a petting zoo, and acrobatic shows.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 2

Charles Schenher
5d ago

what you need to know is always be curious of your surroundings and make sure you lock your car when you leave it parked you know what part of town this fair is located in that should tell you to be on the lookout

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Lifeguard season over for Orange Beach: What you need to know

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG)– A trip to the beach can start out as calm but there is always a chance that something could go wrong. That’s why lifeguards are usually seen patrolling local beaches but lifeguard season is over, meaning they will no longer be patrolling the shoreline. Brett Lesinger, Safety Division Chief for the […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Flora-Bama sells $2 million Powerball ticket

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) - A ticket sold at the Flora-Bama put $2 million in one lucky person’s pockets. That power-play ticket had all five numbers but didn’t match the power ball. “There’s been lots of rumble, and it’s kind of a lucky place,” said Jenifer Parnell, marketing...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WKRG News 5

Greater Gulf State Fair closes Saturday for severe weather threat

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The severe weather threat in south Alabama Saturday prompted Greater Gulf State Fair organizers to close the fair for the evening, according to a news release. The decision was made “for the safety of our patrons, staff, vendors, and volunteers,” according to the release. “Safety is a priority to the Greater […]
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

10 Local Dishes to Try This Month

Braised Beef Oxtails at SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar. “Mobile prides itself on its unique Southern culture, and SOCU Southern Kitchen and Oyster Bar incorporates that into its menu. I recently had their braised beef oxtails, a great mix of slow-cooked beef made tender and seasoned rice. It is perfectly complemented with cabbage, shaved carrots, bacon and onions. Some Creole pepper mix makes you feel right at home.” – Tyler Flowers, Attorney, Cunningham Bounds, LLC.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Orange Beach City Schools adding another safety feature

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — A school is supposed to be a safe haven where learning takes place but recently, schools all across Baldwin County have taken the extra mile to ensure their school is secure in the event of an emergency. As for Orange Beach City Schools, they’re adding the Halo Smart Sensor. Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Man stuck in grinder at Magnolia Grove Golf Course

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man was airlifted tonight to University Hospital this evening after he got stuck in a grinder at a local golf course. It happened around 5 p.m. this afternoon at Magnolia Grove Golf Course, Mobile Fire Rescue and Mobile County EMS responded to the scene. We are working to get more information including the man’s condition and will update this article when it becomes available.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Jon Smith Subs to open first Pensacola location in Cordova Mall

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jon Smith Subs, part of the Indigo Hospitality Group, will open its first Pensacola location tomorrow, Nov. 2, in Cordova Mall. Along with the opening, the sub shop will host a nonprofit fundraising event on Nov. 3, benefitting Ascension Sacred Heart, in which 20% of net sales will be donated to […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fire at Gulf Coast Seafood Market in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire rescue responded to a fire at 9:15 a.m., Monday at Gulf Coast Seafood Market and Restaurant on Nine Mile Road. Crews say the fire started in the attic of the building. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No one was injured in the fire.
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Local family captures tornado on video

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While FOX10 was warning you about possible tornadoes in the area-- many of you witnessed funnel clouds forming over Mobile Bay on Saturday. FOX10 spoke with one family who shared a story they’ll never forget. The Dumas family was driving on the bayway when they...
MOBILE, AL
WAPT

At least 5 tornadoes confirmed in Gulf Coast outbreak

MOBILE, Ala. — At least five tornadoes have been confirmed after a severe weather outbreak Saturday along the Mississippi and Alabama Gulf Coast. No injuries or deaths were reported as damage surveys continued. The National Weather Service said Sunday that three tornadoes touched down in Jackson County, Mississippi, each with top winds estimated between 100 mph and 110 mph.
ALABAMA STATE
utv44.com

City of Mobile curbing stop and go traffic

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — The Mobile City Council is looking to put an end to stop and go traffic along Schillinger Road and Airport Boulevard. It is considering buying new light synchronization equipment for these high traffic areas. A vote is expected next week. The silver lining is it won't only be a good thing for people that are tired of sitting in traffic, but it would also be a good thing for first responders rushing to emergencies.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

West Mobile man recalls having seconds to take shelter as wild weather moves through

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - We saw tornadic activity on both sides of the bay -- a good bit of it playing out during our live team coverage. Here’s a look at some of the damage. “The rain just ceased -- you didn’t hear it anymore and it sounded like a freight train. You could feel the pressure in your body -- it just felt really weird -- my ears popped,” recalled Bill Boren, lives in West Mobile.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Pet of the Week: Jackie

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Jennifer Greene with the City of Mobile Animal Services joined us this morning, with our pet of the week, Jackie!. If you’re interested in meeting Jackie, you can find her at:. City of Mobile Animal Shelter. 855 Owens Street. Mobile, AL 36604. Dog adoption fees...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

3 people shot inside SUV

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Three people were shot inside a bullet riddled SUV Tuesday evening. The vehicle stopped in the middle of Zeigler Boulevard, just west of Schillinger Road right around 8 p.m. It’s unclear where the shots were fired. FOX10 was told the victims’ wounds are not life-threatening....
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy