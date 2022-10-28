Read full article on original website
Trump Organization faces criminal tax fraud trial over perks
NEW YORK (AP) — For years, as Donald Trump was soaring from reality TV star to the White House, his real estate empire was bankrolling big perks for some of his most trusted senior executives, including apartments and luxury cars. Now Trump’s company, the Trump Organization, is on trial this week for criminal tax fraud — on the hook for what prosecutors say was a 15-year scheme by top officials to hide the plums and avoid paying taxes. Opening statements and the first witnesses are expected Monday in New York. Last week, 12 jurors and six alternates were picked for the case, the only criminal trial to arise from the Manhattan district attorney’s three-year investigation of the former president.
Trump pal called a liar; defense says he had nothing to hide
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal prosecutor has accused a longtime associate of Donald Trump of lying to a jury over how he used his access to the former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Tom Barrack’s lawyer said his client had no reason to lie because he did nothing wrong. The exchange came during closing arguments at a federal trial where the California billionnaire has pleaded not guilty to charges including acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government,
Biden urges voters to ‘preserve Democracy’ and stand up against political violence - live
The president sent a message to election deniers saying, ‘You can’t love your country only when you win’ – follow all the latest news
AP News Summary at 1:15 p.m. EDT
Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch. NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
FDA advisers meet on racial disparities in pulse oximeters
NEW YORK (AP) — The clip-on devices that use light to measure oxygen levels in the blood are getting a closer look from U.S. regulators after recent studies suggest they don’t work as well for patients of color. A Food and Drug Administration advisory panel meets Tuesday to discuss pulse oximeters. The devices are widely used in hospitals to make medical decisions, and at-home versions became popular during the COVID-19 pandemic. But recent studies have shown that melanin in the skin can throw off their readings. Doctors have raised concerns that patients of color are getting less treatment and suffering worse outcomes because of pulse oximeter errors.
Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
'I know where he lives': Prosecutors reveal alleged threats Chicagoan made against GOP governor hopeful
Prosecutors say anger over a political television ad at a bar led a Chicago man to send Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey a voicemail threatening to mutilate and kill him and his family.
Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats’ best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
