Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch. NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump has been teasing another presidential run since before he left the White House. But aides to the former president are now preparing for a 2024 campaign that could be announced soon after next week’s midterms. Another campaign would be a remarkable turn for any former president, much less one who made history as the first to be impeached twice. He remains embroiled in multiple and intensifying criminal investigations, including probes of classified information held at his Mar-a-Lago club and his effort to pressure election officials to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO