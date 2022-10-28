ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

FOX 28 Spokane

Democrats, tech leaders fund PAC to boost McMullin in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Tech leaders and Democratic Party-aligned groups are among those funneling millions into Utah to support independent Evan McMullin’s bid to unseat Republican Sen. Mike Lee. Their super PACs are running ads against Lee as part of their broader strategy to prevent Republicans from retaking control of the U.S. Senate. Though McMullin is running as an independent, the spending from outside groups mirror the partisan dynamics in key battleground states as the election nears. The sheer amount reflects how McMullin has turned Utah from political afterthought to battleground and that the reliably Republican state could be one of Democrats’ best hopes to prevent the GOP from taking control of the Senate.
FOX 28 Spokane

Liberal Rhode Island could send Republican to US House

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — In liberal Rhode Island, Republican Allan Fung stands a chance of flipping a U.S. House seat and possibly helping his party gain control of the chamber. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins of Maine is the one Republican in New England’s congressional delegation. Fung saw an opportunity to break the Democratic Party’s three-decade hold on a seat when longtime Rhode Island Democratic Rep. Jim Langevin announced his retirement this year. Many political observers say the race is either a tossup or think Fung may have a slight edge over Democrat Seth Magaziner. Democrats up for election nationally face headwinds because of inflation.
FOX 28 Spokane

University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
