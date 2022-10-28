ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled, leaves Wednesday

Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
KCRG.com

New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks

Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. “Overdue fines do not work,” the report from library staff released Monday states. “Patrons do not return...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Powerball Jackpot now at $1.2 billion, 2nd largest in history

Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight. Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren

“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man they say shot someone today on the city's southwest side. Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week

Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well. Updated: 8...
WATERLOO, IA
KCRG.com

New bird flu case confirmed at Wright County commercial egg farm

White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia. The White House accused North Korea of shipping a significant number of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. Updated: 2 hours ago.
WRIGHT COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Hwy 30 I 380 Crash

Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy