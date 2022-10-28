Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCRG.com
45th Eastern Iowa Honor Flight rescheduled, leaves Wednesday
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
KCRG.com
New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.
KCRG.com
Judge rules Iowa schools can require masks
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
KCRG.com
“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - When Julie Paup tells people she was diagnosed with lung cancer, some assume she was a smoker. “Even the radiologist was like, ‘Were you in a car accident? Have you been around radon? Are you a smoker?’ I’m like no, why are you asking me all this, I’m like no, no, no,” said Paup.
KCRG.com
No fines, no problem for Cedar Rapids Public Library
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After dropping late fees in 2020, the Cedar Rapids Public Library has seen an increase in materials returned, contrary to fears when the library eliminated most late fees. “Overdue fines do not work,” the report from library staff released Monday states. “Patrons do not return...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
KCRG.com
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
KCRG.com
Powerball Jackpot now at $1.2 billion, 2nd largest in history
Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. A Waterloo man is sentenced to prison for setting an ex-girlfriend's parent's garage on fire in Cedar Falls. Biden administration plans to help farmers deal with processing meat, poultry. Updated: 59 minutes ago. The Biden Administration announced a...
KCRG.com
Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis. North Korea fired at least two short-range ballistic missiles. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans. John’s Great Outdoors: Fishing on the Mississippi is tricky, but always a good time.
KCRG.com
Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight. Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating...
KCRG.com
Skate shop owner Nate Sherwood keeps skating alive in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Walk into Eduskate Board Shop in Cedar Rapids, and you’ll notice Nate Sherwood. “That’s me owner ‘operskater’ of Eduskate I ‘appreciskate’ you noticing. Don’t let me ‘irriskate’ you with those I can do those all day.”
KCRG.com
Franklin County grandfather accused of abusing step-grandchildren
“There are so many people who are nonsmokers,” - lung cancer survivor shares story to raise awareness on causes. Cedar Rapids Police arrested a man they say shot someone today on the city's southwest side. Democrats in Iowa are making a case for balanced government, with the midterm election...
KCRG.com
Pride of the Wapsi Pumpkin Smash Compost aims to help environment
LONG GROVE, Iowa (WQAD) - When you think of smashing pumpkins, the 90s rock band may be the first to come to mind, but a local farm did exactly that and used the remains for good. The Pride of the Wapsi farm in Long Grove held its second-ever pumpkin-smashing event...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council member Pat Loeffler and his family competed on the long-running game show “Family Feud.”. The episode is set to air at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the family is hosting a watch party at Double Z Bar and Grill, (629 Ellis Blvd. NW) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
KCRG.com
Phosphate being added to Waterloo water this week
Iowa Music Awards makes debut as new awards show spotlighting local talent. The Iowa Music Awards drew people from across the state to Cedar Rapids to see and hear a variety of talent. Show You Care: Nate Sherwood does all he can to keep skateboarding alive and well. Updated: 8...
KCRG.com
Teen injured after crashing into Iowa State Patrol vehicle in Waterloo during chase
Governor Reynolds argued the law allowed for exceptions. Charlie Jones set to face his former team on Saturday. The Purdue wide receiver will take on the Hawks on the weekend. White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia. Updated: 4 hours ago. The White House accused North...
KCRG.com
New bird flu case confirmed at Wright County commercial egg farm
White House accuses North Korea of shipping artillery shells to Russia. The White House accused North Korea of shipping a significant number of artillery shells to Russia in support of its invasion of Ukraine. Waterloo man gets prison sentence after setting garage fire in Cedar Falls. Updated: 2 hours ago.
KCRG.com
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
KCRG.com
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
Comments / 0