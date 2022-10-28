ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KFOX 14

Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Cooler temperatures return to Borderland

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Breezy to windy conditions, as well as cooler temperatures are headed to the Borderland. We are expecting to see gusty winds by Thursday afternoon. Gusts could be as strong as 30-40 mph. Winds will slowly diminish overnight and into Friday morning. A Pacific cold...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Should El Paso's embattled District Attorney resign?

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The moment of truth for El Paso's District Attorney has arrived. The county attorney has now decided to proceed with a trial to determine if Yvonne Rosales should be recalled. At the heart of the issue, is the fact that about 900 criminal cases...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans hope to win big as Powerball prize climbs to $1.2B

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans are looking to strike it rich on Wednesday night's Powerball drawing with a whopping $1.2 billion jackpot. The prize is the second largest in Powerball's 30-year history. "I'm gonna have a baby so we're gonna buy the baby a house and take...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

1 dead in pedestrian crash in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 62-year-old man died in a crash on Picacho Avenue and 17th Street Wednesday morning, according to Las Cruces police. A Chevrolet Tahoe, headed eastbound on Picacho Avenue, struck the man who was crossing Picacho Avenue in an area where there is no crosswalk, police said.
LAS CRUCES, NM

