Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Plans to Give Residents the Largest Property Tax Cut in the History of TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol agents use pepper balls in clash with Venezuelans at Texas borderLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Border Patrol Fire Projectiles on Venezuelan Migrants Crossing Texas BorderTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
El Paso is in the Red for $2 Million From Supporting the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Sun Metro's Montana BRIO completed with $49.2 grant
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The final part of Sun Metro's BRIO transit service was recently completed. Montana Brio is expected to connect riders to all sides of El Paso. Sun Metro held a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday at the Upper East Side Transit Center located at 12781 Edgemere Boulevard to celebrate the opening of their final terminal.
KFOX 14
Gov. Abbott, El Paso leaders announce opening of new Spectrum service center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott along with El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser and El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego announced the opening of a new Spectrum service center on Tuesday. The new facility is 60,000 square feet and is located at 8460 Gran Vista Drive.
KFOX 14
KFOX14 goes ghost hunting at the Double Eagle in Old Mesilla; what did we find?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You may be familiar with the Double Eagle Restaurant in Old Mesilla, New Mexico for its delicious steaks or rich history, but what you may not know is that it’s believed to be haunted for more than a century. In a special Halloween...
KFOX 14
Semi-trailer on side blocks intersection at Zaragoza in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — All lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza Road were closed Tuesday morning. Crews blocked the intersection to remove a semitruck that was on its side. There are no reports of injuries. Traffic was diverted onto Zaragoza. We will update you when more information becomes...
KFOX 14
Western Playland to get major change after being bought out by Traders Village
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Western Playland has a new ownership group. The new owners have big plans for the amusement park and want to be a destination stop in the Borderland. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans who said it is about time the Borderland has exciting things...
KFOX 14
El Paso County hosts celebration in claim as "Veterans Capital of the USA"
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — After ranking 7th nationwide in best cities for veterans in a study by Veterans United Home Loans, El Paso County plans to celebrate its claim as the "Veterans Capital of the U.S.A." The study compared the 100 most populated U.S. cities across four key...
KFOX 14
Cooler temperatures return to Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Breezy to windy conditions, as well as cooler temperatures are headed to the Borderland. We are expecting to see gusty winds by Thursday afternoon. Gusts could be as strong as 30-40 mph. Winds will slowly diminish overnight and into Friday morning. A Pacific cold...
KFOX 14
Should El Paso's embattled District Attorney resign?
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The moment of truth for El Paso's District Attorney has arrived. The county attorney has now decided to proceed with a trial to determine if Yvonne Rosales should be recalled. At the heart of the issue, is the fact that about 900 criminal cases...
KFOX 14
El Paso area Jiffy Lube offers Veterans Day discount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso area Jiffy Lubes will offer a special 50% discount on Veterans Day. All active, retired and veteran military will be able to receive 50% off an oil change on Nov. 11. The offer is valid at the following locations:. Jiffy Lube of...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans hope to win big as Powerball prize climbs to $1.2B
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans are looking to strike it rich on Wednesday night's Powerball drawing with a whopping $1.2 billion jackpot. The prize is the second largest in Powerball's 30-year history. "I'm gonna have a baby so we're gonna buy the baby a house and take...
KFOX 14
Governor Greg Abbott holds campaign rally in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso on Tuesday and spoke with his voters about the economy and immigration. It was a major turnout as El Pasoans lined up to take pictures with Abbott. "We're going to win in 2022," Abbott said. That's...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD opens new school on Fort Bliss; school named after El Paso veteran
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District will celebrate the completion of Captain Gabriel L. Navarrete Middle School during a ceremony on Thursday. The school will be El Paso ISD's 13th campus in the district’s bond program. The ceremony will be held at 10...
KFOX 14
Border Patrol shoots pepperballs at migrants after agent assaulted with flag pole
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso sector Border Patrol agents shot pepperballs toward migrants after an agent was assaulted near the US-Mexico border Monday, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). CBP said Venezuelan nationals were protesting along the Rio Grande River International Boundary near downtown El...
KFOX 14
Las Cruces firefighters to hand out free glow sticks for Halloween
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Las Cruces firefighters will be helping children celebrate Halloween safely by handing out free glow sticks. Families who will be trick-or-treating can go to the following Las Cruces fire stations to get a glow stick:. Station 1 – 201 E. Picacho Ave. Station...
KFOX 14
Bullet fired in west El Paso road rage incident narrowly misses child, police say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department is investigating after a vehicle with a child inside was shot at by another driver Tuesday night. Police said the driver of a late model Ford Mustang, black in color, shot at another driver while driving east at the 3200 block of Doniphan.
KFOX 14
Decision to prosecute petition seeking removal of El Paso's DA expected
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The decision to move forward with a petition seeking the removal of El Paso’s District Attorney is expected on Tuesday. County Attorney Joanne Bernal is the one who will decide whether to prosecute the petition. The petition for removal was filed on August...
KFOX 14
El Paso ISD's Hopes and Dreams 2.0 asks community's feedback on district's strategic plan
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Independent School District is launching its Hopes and Dreams 2.0 listening sessions. The first session will be at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Franklin High School’s magnet gym to continue conversations about the future of the district with stakeholders from every feeder pattern.
KFOX 14
1 dead in pedestrian crash in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 62-year-old man died in a crash on Picacho Avenue and 17th Street Wednesday morning, according to Las Cruces police. A Chevrolet Tahoe, headed eastbound on Picacho Avenue, struck the man who was crossing Picacho Avenue in an area where there is no crosswalk, police said.
KFOX 14
16-year-old arrested in drive-by shooting at Capistrano Park in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police arrested a 16-year-old in connection to a shooting that left a 14-year-old injured at a park in El Paso's Lower Valley. The drive-by shooting happened Tuesday around 7 p.m. at Capistrano Park located at 8700 Padilla Drive. Two boys, ages 13 and 14,...
KFOX 14
Hope Border Institute opens medical clinic to help migrants arriving at US-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Hope Border Institute this weekend launched a medical clinic to support the healthcare needs of migrants arriving at the US-Mexico border in Ciudad Juárez. Clinica HOPE will provide volunteer doctors and medical professionals from El Paso including practitioners in family medicine, pediatrics,...
Comments / 0