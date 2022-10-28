Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Brooklyn affordable apartments as low as $770 per month, includes heat and hot waterBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a monthWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Chinese Nationals Caught at Porsche Dealership of Bergen County Using Fake/Stolen Documents to Buy CarBridget MulroyEnglewood, NJ
Related
Brand-new apartments now available in The Bronx as low as $397 a month
MELROSE—A brand-new residential housing development in the South Bronx is now accepting applications via New York City's Housing Connect lottery system for affordable housing.
Thrillist
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon
After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in November
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its November application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, are...
Thrillist
Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year
If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace. According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo
BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Development Breaks Ground at 13-12 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, Queens
Elected officials and developers recently gathered to celebrate the commencement of construction at 13-12 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, Queens. Designed by Urban Architecture Initiatives and developed by BRC and Camber Property Group, the eight-story property will include a mix of 147 deeply affordable units, 100 shelter units with supportive services, tenant amenities, and a community facility.
Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
NBC New York
NY Community Warned of Bear Sightings Hours Before Trick-or-Treating
Bear sightings are stirring up a scare in part of New York on Halloween after neighbors caught the animal on video. Officials in Yonkers issued warnings on Monday hours before kids and teens were expected to start hitting neighborhood houses to trick-or-treat. Police received reports of a sighting in the...
harlemworldmagazine.com
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State
This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Woman pushed into tracks during fight at Brooklyn subway station
A 47-year-old woman was injured after falling onto the tracks of a Brooklyn subway station during an alleged drunken fight early Sunday, police said.
The only IKEA in Queens will close before the end of the year
Less than two years after opening and exciting city dwellers all over town, the Ikea in Queens is officially closing. Citing "the changing needs of our customers" in an announcement on its website, the chain revealed that the location will shutter on December 3, 2022. What's perhaps even sadder is...
Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration
Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
Winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Rochester
Two other winning tickets were sold in Manhattan and Levittown.
Cops: Staten Island woman, 59, reported missing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The NYPD is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman reported missing from Port Richmond Center. Marie Dimino, 59, was seen leaving her home in the vicinity of Willowbrook Road on Friday around 7 p.m., according to a statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
You can get up to $976 in heating assistance from NY this winter
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers in need of help paying heating bills this winter can get up to $976 from the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. Applications for the Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) open on Tuesday. HEAP can provide low and middle income households with up to $976 in funding to cover […]
NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY
New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
Comments / 1