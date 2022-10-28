ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Thrillist

This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon

After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year

If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace. According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
BronxVoice

Holiday Lights Return to Bronx Zoo

BRONX – The opening of Holiday Lights at the Bronx Zoo marks the unofficial start to the New York City holiday season. The family-favorite tradition opens to the public on Friday, November 18 and will run on select dates through Jan. 8.
BRONX, NY
New York YIMBY

Affordable Housing Development Breaks Ground at 13-12 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, Queens

Elected officials and developers recently gathered to celebrate the commencement of construction at 13-12 Beach Channel Drive in Far Rockaway, Queens. Designed by Urban Architecture Initiatives and developed by BRC and Camber Property Group, the eight-story property will include a mix of 147 deeply affordable units, 100 shelter units with supportive services, tenant amenities, and a community facility.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Victim of brutal NYC subway assault has warning for other riders

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 78-year-old man is speaking out after he was brutally assaulted on a Manhattan subway train. The victim said he told a fellow subway rider to turn down his loud music, and that request resulted in violence. The 78-year-old said he was attacked by a man and a woman […]
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

NY Community Warned of Bear Sightings Hours Before Trick-or-Treating

Bear sightings are stirring up a scare in part of New York on Halloween after neighbors caught the animal on video. Officials in Yonkers issued warnings on Monday hours before kids and teens were expected to start hitting neighborhood houses to trick-or-treat. Police received reports of a sighting in the...
YONKERS, NY
harlemworldmagazine.com

Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”

Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
KISS 104.1

Upstate New York Warned Not To Use This Decoration

Happy Halloween! The big day is almost here but it seems as though most people have been ready for weeks! It has been pretty impressive to drive around the Buffalo and Western New York area and see so many elaborate displays on front lawns and porches. Are your kids ready for the fun and candy??
BUFFALO, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

NYC Subways & Buses Now Offer Half Price Option Via OMNY

New York City’s Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) is still transitioning from the 30-year-old MetroCard payment system for buses and subways to the new OMNY contactless payment platform. All stations and buses now have both OMNY and MetroCard readers, but that will eventually change and the MetroCard will supposedly be...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy