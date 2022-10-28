ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

khqa.com

Louisiana Police Chief released from jail after posting bond

LOUISIANA, MO (KHQA) — Louisiana Police Chief William Jones has been released from the Lincoln County Jail. KHQA has confirmed with the Lincoln County Jail that Jones was released after bonding out on October 28. Jones was arrested on October 19 and charged with trafficking drugs in the second...
LOUISIANA, MO
wmay.com

Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death

Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
SCOTT COUNTY, IL
FOX2Now

‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband

HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
HAZELWOOD, MO
khqa.com

Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns

HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
HANNIBAL, MO
khqa.com

$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
MORGAN COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

New charges added to Louisiana Police Chief's case

LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana Missouri Police Chief William jones has more charges added to his case. Jones has now been charged with stealing a controlled substance/meth and manufacturing material as well as tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. According to a probable cause statement, Pike County Sheriff's...
LOUISIANA, MO
wlds.com

Pittsfield Police Warn of Fake Money, Cashier’s Checks, and Forged Checks with Online Sales

The Pittsfield Police Department is warning the public about several recent fraud incidents in the area when it comes to selling things online. The Pittsfield Police say that the main target appears to be people buying/selling vehicles or high-dollar items online. The sellers are being duped with forged checks and fake cashier’s checks. Pittsfield Police ask if you choose to sell your vehicle or do any business online, verify all funds before completing the transaction.
PITTSFIELD, IL
khqa.com

ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results

QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, October 26 to early morning Thursday, October 27 in drivers receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in Quincy.
QUINCY, IL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars

AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Mexico authorities identify source of school threat

MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico have identified the source of a threat that led to all district schools being shut down Friday. Police detained a juvenile who is suspected of being the source of the threats, but has since been released from police custody, the Mexico Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.
MEXICO, MO
abc17news.com

Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
COLUMBIA, MO

