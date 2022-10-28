Read full article on original website
The historic 19th-century Goodman-Stark House is linked to the successful Stark Bros. Nursery & Orchard Co. storyCJ CoombsLouisiana, MO
The historic James Beauchamp Clark House in Missouri is a museum with restoration to be completed by 2023CJ CoombsBowling Green, MO
Elimination Of The Pink TaxAneka DuncanGeorgia State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Protest over police chief arrest taking place in Louisiana, Mo.
Locals in Louisiana, Missouri plan to protest Wednesday, November 2, outside their city hall.
Louisiana Police Chief released from jail after posting bond
LOUISIANA, MO (KHQA) — Louisiana Police Chief William Jones has been released from the Lincoln County Jail. KHQA has confirmed with the Lincoln County Jail that Jones was released after bonding out on October 28. Jones was arrested on October 19 and charged with trafficking drugs in the second...
Yohn pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening to kill correctional officer in Adams County Jail
QUINCY — Bradley Yohn of Springfield, who is preparing to defend himself against criminal sexual assault charges in a Nov. 2021 incident, was arraigned and pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning to another felony charge he picked up Oct. 14 for allegedly threatening to kill a correctional officer in the Adams County Jail.
1 arrested, warrants issued for another man, minor in Quincy gunfire case
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — One person has been arrested, and arrest warrants have been issued for two more people, including a juvenile, in Tuesday's shooting in which people inside two cars traveling on 6th and Chestnut streets in Quincy open fire on each other. Chaeto D. Nichols, 18, of...
Missouri high speed chase turns into a drug bust
A man from Mexico, Mo., pleaded guilty to illegally possessing firearms and methamphetamine to distribute.
Illinois State Police Seek Leads In 2017 Death
Illinois State Police are seeking the public’s help in the investigation of the 2017 death of a man found near a park in Scott County. Andrew Long was found lying in the street near Manchester Park in the town of Manchester on October 10th of 2017. He had suffered a serious head injury. Long was transported to a hospital, where he died more than a week later.
‘Mad’ Hazelwood woman accused of killing husband
HAZELWOOD, Mo.– The Hazelwood police department responded to a fatal shooting Sunday in the 1000 block of Timberwood Trails Drive. Tammy Townsend, 55, is now charged with murder in the 2nd degree and armed criminal action. Townsend is accused of shooting her husband, Daniel Crousby, in the head with...
Hannibal council members hear tow rotation concerns
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The room got heated Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Hannibal City Council meeting when members heard concerns from local tow companies. Scott Gollaher, of Scott's Minor Collision & Towing, took to the microphone first in the public hearing section to voice concerns about the towing practices in the city of Hannibal. In his presentation, he raised concerns about Mayor James Hark being involved in the city tow rotation because of his connection to Heartland Auto and Towing as an employee.
$2 million worth of cannabis found in traffic stop
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Arizona man is behind bars in Morgan County after a traffic stop led to the seizure of more than $2 million worth of cannabis, according to our media partners at WLDS. Talon L. Ashby, of Somerton, AZ, is facing charges of cannabis trafficking, manufacture...
Police investigating multiple shots fired in Quincy
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Quincy police officers have blocked off a little more than a block at 6th and Cherry streets as they investigate a shots fired incident. Neighbors who were on their porch at the time tell us two cars started shooting at each other on Tuesday afternoon while they were traveling down the street.
New charges added to Louisiana Police Chief's case
LOUISIANA, Mo. (KHQA) — Louisiana Missouri Police Chief William jones has more charges added to his case. Jones has now been charged with stealing a controlled substance/meth and manufacturing material as well as tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. According to a probable cause statement, Pike County Sheriff's...
Pittsfield Police Warn of Fake Money, Cashier’s Checks, and Forged Checks with Online Sales
The Pittsfield Police Department is warning the public about several recent fraud incidents in the area when it comes to selling things online. The Pittsfield Police say that the main target appears to be people buying/selling vehicles or high-dollar items online. The sellers are being duped with forged checks and fake cashier’s checks. Pittsfield Police ask if you choose to sell your vehicle or do any business online, verify all funds before completing the transaction.
ISP: Quincy Roadside Safety Check results
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Roadside Safety Check conducted from late at night on Wednesday, October 26 to early morning Thursday, October 27 in drivers receiving citations, warnings, and arrests. The Illinois State Police established the check point at the intersection of State Street and 30th Street in Quincy.
Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars
AUDRAIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Editor's note: this article has been changed to accurately reflect the amount of property damage. Audrain County deputies arrested a man Saturday following an overnight chase across Mid-Missouri. The chase happened early Friday morning. Michael J. Brooks, formerly of Mexico, Missouri, is accused of leading law enforcement officers on a chase The post Man arrested for police chase, hitting multiple patrol cars appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Greene County Woman Accused of Stealing Money From Madison County Softball Organization
Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine filed felony theft charges on Thursday against the treasurer of a Madison County softball organization. Riverbender and Fox2 News report 37 year old Heather S. Sullivan of Roodhouse is charged with stealing approximately $64,200 from Esprit Metro Fast Pitch between Aug. 1, 2021 and March 7th.
Mexico authorities identify source of school threat
MEXICO, Mo. (KMIZ) Police in Mexico have identified the source of a threat that led to all district schools being shut down Friday. Police detained a juvenile who is suspected of being the source of the threats, but has since been released from police custody, the Mexico Department of Public Safety said Friday morning.
Highway Patrol searching for paraglider who crashed into Missouri River Wednesday
WASHINGTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) is searching for a man who went missing while paragliding over the Missouri River. MSHP said witnesses saw Kenny Loudermilk crash into the Missouri River near the Route 47 bridge in Washington, Missouri, while paragliding on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Loudermilk...
Fulton man arrested on suspicion of child enticement
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Columbia police arrested a Fulton man on suspicion of child enticement on Wednesday. The Columbia Police Department said in a press release that Cory Rickabaugh, 51, allegedly had several sexually explicit conversations with a child younger than 15 years old. CPD also claims photos were exchanged between Rickabaugh and the child.
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his life
Correction: Previously, it was stated that Dr. Willing died on March 20, 1864, in Prescott, Arizona. He died in 1874. Dr. George M. Willing house in Fulton, Missouri.Ammodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons.
Woman accused of stealing $64K from softball organization
A Western Illinois woman was charged Thursday for allegedly stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a Madison County softball organization.
