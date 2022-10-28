The Pittsfield Police Department is warning the public about several recent fraud incidents in the area when it comes to selling things online. The Pittsfield Police say that the main target appears to be people buying/selling vehicles or high-dollar items online. The sellers are being duped with forged checks and fake cashier’s checks. Pittsfield Police ask if you choose to sell your vehicle or do any business online, verify all funds before completing the transaction.

PITTSFIELD, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO