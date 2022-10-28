ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

nickalive.net

Nickelodeon to Premiere 'Transformers: EarthSpark' in Spain, Portugal and Wallonia On November 28

The Nickelodeon Commercial Light feed will premiere the brand new CG-animated series Transformers: EarthSpark in Spain (España), Portugal and Wallonia (Wallonie) on Monday 28th November 2022! The series is locally titled Transformers: La chispa de la Tierra in Spain. From mundoplus.tv:. "Mientras, Nickelodeon estrena el lunes 28 de noviembre...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
nickalive.net

NickALive!

'Jimmy Neutron' Cast to Host Live-Script Read at L.A. Comic Con 2022. This year marks the 20th anniversary of The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron: Boy Genius, and to celebrate, Los Angeles Comic Con will be hosting a live-script reading with the cast of Nickelodeon's hit CG-animated series - Debi Derryberry (Jimmy Neutron), Carolyn Lawrence (Cindy Vortex), Mark DeCarlo (Hugh Neutron), Candi Milo (Nick Dean) and Jeffrey Garcia (Sheen Estevez)!
LOS ANGELES, CA
nickalive.net

Guest Stars | Blue's Big City Adventure | Blue's Clues & You! | Nick Jr.

Josh Dela Cruz tells us about some of the very recognizable friends that will be making special appearances in Blue’s Big City Adventure! Blue’s Big City Adventure premieres Friday, November 18, exclusively on Paramount+!. The feature-length Blue’s Clues & You! film is a sing and dance-along musical spectacular...
nickalive.net

Nickelodeon UK Starts To Air New Episodes Of 'Middlemost Post'

Nick News Brief: Nickelodeon UK & Ireland today (October 31) started to premiere brand new episodes of Middlemost Post weekdays at 7:30am!. Paramount+ UK & Ireland is HERE! Stream a Mountain of Entertainment, including your Nickelodeon favourites! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. The SpongeBob Musical To Tour The UK &...
nickalive.net

Three Of Us Lip Sync & Dance Tutorial 💃 Monster High: The Movie | Monster High

Three Of Us Lip Sync & Dance Tutorial 💃 Monster High: The Movie | Monster High. Lip sync along to "Three Of Us" with the cast of Monster High: The Movie! Then, follow along to the dance tutorial with Frankie, Draculaura, and Clawdeen!. Monster High: The Movie (Original Soundtrack)...
nickalive.net

Paramount CP announces trio of partners for That Girl Lay Lay

The partnership will see new and exciting products ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay. Paramount has announced that its UK Consumer Products division has partnered with three UK-based, black-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) on new and exciting product ranges inspired by Nickelodeon’s successful live-action-comedy series, That Girl Lay Lay.
nickalive.net

Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High

Hair & Makeup Transformation w/ Monster High: The Movie Cast! | Monster High. Miia Harris (Clawdeen Wolf), Nayah Damasen (Draculaura), Ceci Balagot (Frankie Stein) and Case Walker (Deuce Gorgon) talk us through their hair and makeup transformation and how they get to look like the mon-stars in the film! The before and after is unreal!
nickalive.net

Round The Twist Intro Comparison | Twisted Lunchbox - Australia’s Best Kids TV

Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happen, are you going Round The Twist? Check out this comparison video comparing the intros of Round The Twist - complete with its iconic theme song!. Have you ever, ever felt like this? Have strange things happened, are you going...
nickalive.net

The Only Place For All Things SpongeBob 🧽🍍 Paramount+ UK & Ireland

Call all Sponge Lovers - Paramount+ UK & Ireland is the only place for for all things SpongeBob! Stream SpongeBob SquarePants, Kamp Koral: SpongeBob's Under Years and The Patrick Star Show on Paramount+ UK & Ireland! Try it FREE today at ParamountPlus.com! Quick, before Mr. Krabs discovers the special free trial!
nickalive.net

Week 44, 2022 | What's On Nick | Nickelodeon Premiere Highlights

Your guide to What's New on Nickelodeon for the week of Monday, October 31 - Sunday, November 6, 2022!. --> Stream all your favorite Nickelodeon shows on Paramount+! <-- For Nickelodeon's full November highlights, click here!. Join the Discord!. Visit NickHelps.com!. All times ET/PT. Monday, October 31, 2022. 11:00 a.m....
nickalive.net

Show Business / Tiny Chef Makes Guacamole for Soccer Party! w/ Olly | Nick Jr

Tiny Chef Makes Guacamole for Soccer Party! w/ Olly | Nick Jr. Tiny Chef is ready to make some delicious guacamole with a tasty avocado 🥑 , but he forgets to take turns with Olly and it makes him sad. Watch to see how they come together to put yummy ingredients in the molcajete to make the best guacamole ever for their soccer watching party! ⚽️

