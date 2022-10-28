Read full article on original website
A-K Valley don’t miss high school football matchups for 2022 Week 10
10-Deer Lakes (4-6) at 7-Beaver (7-3) Winner plays: At 2-Avonworth (9-1) in quarterfinals 7 p.m. Nov. 11. Players to watch: Derek Burk, senior, QB/DB, Deer Lakes; Liam Gibson, senior, RB/WR/LB, Beaver. Extra points: Deer Lakes and Beaver met in the first round of the 2010 WPIAL Class AA playoffs. The...
After reaching playoffs, Mt. Pleasant, East Allegheny set new goal: A postseason win
One of the goals for almost every high school football team is to qualify for the playoffs. The next goal is to advance. That’s what No. 9 East Allegheny and No. 8 Mt. Pleasant will be attempting Friday during the first round of the WPIAL Class 3A playoffs at Mt. Pleasant Area Vikings Stadium. The reward for the winner is a date with No. 1 Belle Vernon (7-2).
WPIAL 4A girls soccer championship breakdown: North Allegheny vs. Peters Township
No. 1 North Allegheny (19-1) vs. No. 3 Peters Township (14-1-3) North Allegheny beat No. 8 Bethel Park, 2-1, in the quarterfinals and No. 4 Seneca Valley, 3-2, in the semifinals. No. 3 Peters Township defeated No. 6 Butler, 1-0 in double overtime, in the quarterfinals and No. 2 Mt. Lebanon, 2-1, in the semifinals.
