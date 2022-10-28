Read full article on original website
Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
2 separate machete assaults in Charlotte region in one week
On Friday, deputies responded to a machete assault in Iredell County. On Tuesday, Gastonia police responded to a separate machete assault.
South Carolina pair sentenced to life in prison for crime spree
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the suspects in at least four homicide cases in three states and a week-long manhunt in Chester County, pleaded guilty in court Wednesday morning. Terry was charged in connection with at least four homicides in two states before his arrest...
Lancaster County school employee suspended after being charged with assault
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — An employee of Lancaster County School District has been suspended after being charged and accused of committing an assault on school grounds, the school district announced Monday. The employee, whose name was not publicly released, has been placed on paid suspension, according to the school...
17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days
GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
Woman who didn't want dad to drink Mountain dew cited by Gastonia police
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia woman was issued a criminal citation after she fired a revolver at four Diet Mountain Dew bottles in her backyard because she didn't approve of her father's drink of choice, police said. Gastonia police officers responded to a report of shots being fired in...
Law enforcement agencies dealing with staffing shortages
YORK, S.C. — A Halloween meme is highlighting a very real issue. You may have seen a post on your social media pages that reads: “Due to a nationwide staffing shortage, any kid dressed like a cop on Halloween will be required to pick up a shift." The...
Salisbury Police Chief will retire at the end of the year
SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Chief Jerome "Jerry" Stokes announced that he is planning to retire on Saturday, Dec. 31. Stokes was with the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) since July 2016. “After more than six years as the chief of the Salisbury Police Department, I can truly say that...
Mecklenburg County residents concerned about 911 call response times: 'Where were you guys?'
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department communication division receives and dispatches 911 calls for all of Charlotte, the town of Huntersville, the town of Davidson, the airport and unincorporated areas of Mecklenburg County. According to the division's website, more than 77,000 calls are answered each month. Once...
Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief
GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
Chester County school staff members to get bonuses
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.
CMPD debunks rumors of possible serial killer in Charlotte
The rumors started with a viral TikTok video. CMPD said no foul play is suspected in several of the cases referenced.
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
Mooresville man arrested for 38-year-old cold case rape and attempted murder case
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A Mooresville man was arrested Thursday accused in a 38-year-old cold case for rape and attempted murder, the Mooresville Police Department announced Friday. James Frederick Wilson, 59, was arrested and charged with the 1984 crime that occurred in Columbia, Missouri, which is located between St. Louis...
One injured after shooting in Gastonia, suspect in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — One person is facing serious injuries after a shooting near a gas station in Gastonia early Saturday morning, police said. Officers with the Gastonia Police Department responded to a shooting along East Long Avenue and North Broad Street just before 4:25 a.m., not far from a QuikTrip station.
Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation looking to make greenways safer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation department is planning for the years ahead on how it will improve and expand its parks and greenways. Some residents are calling for safety to be at the top of the list. None of Mecklenburg County's parks or greenways have...
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse
NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting
PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
