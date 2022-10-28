ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Catawba County man convicted for molesting girl

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Editor's Note: This story discusses domestic violence, which may include descriptions of violent acts. Reader discretion is advised. Additionally, WCNC Charlotte has chosen not to name the man convicted of this crime to protect the victim. Because the victim is related to the convicted person, identifying the guilty party could lead to the victim also being identified. WCNC Charlotte does not identify survivors of sexual assault unless they choose to share their stories with us.
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
17-year-old girl reported missing, Mooresville police say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Police in Mooresville are asking for the public's help finding a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since Sunday. The Mooresville Police Department said Trinity Cross was last seen leaving her home on Oct. 30. The teen, who has a history of running away, left around 8 a.m. and hasn't been seen since, police said. She could be in the Mooresville, Cornelius or Huntersville areas.
MOORESVILLE, NC
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days

GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Salisbury Police Chief will retire at the end of the year

SALISBURY, N.C. — Salisbury Police Chief Jerome "Jerry" Stokes announced that he is planning to retire on Saturday, Dec. 31. Stokes was with the Salisbury Police Department (SPD) since July 2016. “After more than six years as the chief of the Salisbury Police Department, I can truly say that...
SALISBURY, NC
Trent Conard named Gastonia interim police chief

GASTONIA, N.C. — Trent Conard has been named the interim police chief of the Gastonia Police Department, the city announced Monday. He begins his new role immediately and will serve in the role until a new chief is hired. “Assistant Chief Conard is an essential member of the Police...
GASTONIA, NC
Chester County school staff members to get bonuses

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Staff members working in the Chester County School District can expect a bonus soon as a sign of gratitude for their work. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte on Tuesday the bonuses, which were approved by district leaders over the summer, are set to go out to district staff on Dec. 7. Full-time staff members will get $1,000, while part-time staff will receive $500.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
All lanes of I-77 back open after crash in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — All northbound lanes of Interstate 77 are back open after a crash caused major delays in southwest Charlotte Tuesday morning. Multiple crews responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-77 near Arrowood Road (Exit 3) around 9:30 a.m. North Carolina DOT said the three left lanes of I-77 are closed due to the crash. One person was rushed to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center with serious injuries, Medic confirmed. Two others suffered minor injuries in the crash.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Advocates worry child care industry teetering on brink of collapse

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — There is a shortage of child care options available across North Carolina, leaving families on waitlists for months. Staffing shortages are being cited as the culprit. State advocates fear the industry will collapse. “Those first three years of life are crucial and critical for a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pageland homicide: Suspect charged in deadly shooting

PAGELAND, S.C. — A suspect is facing multiple charges including murder in connection with a deadly shooting in Pageland, South Carolina, Tuesday night, police said. Pageland officers were called to a reported shooting on North Oak Street for a shooting. The victim was rushed to a hospital where they died from their injuries.
PAGELAND, SC
