Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Sends a Hitman to Kill His Wife, but She Strangled Her AttackerTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to voteEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: 25 Oregon mayors gather to discuss plans to address homeless crisis and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: Police recover woman's stolen car with puppy inside, PPS facing $1.18M lawsuitEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Related
kptv.com
Trick-or-treaters still enjoyed Halloween in the metro area despite rainy weather
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) – It’s the most important day of the spooky season, the day when all the effort spent on Halloween decorations counts. This Halloween was far from dry. In fact, although the chances for a wet Halloween are 50 percent, this is only the third one in the last 15 years that saw a decent amount of rain around the time trick-or-treaters were going door to door.
kptv.com
Snow returns to the Cascades after long summer
GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - After a summer that seemed like it would never end, snow returned to the cascades falling as low as Government Camp. Snow began falling on Mt. Hood at the end of October and on the first day of November. There was enough snow at Government Camp for it to stick on roofs and trees. However, roads were still a little too warm during the day for it stick. But with winter approaching, more snow is expected in the Cascades and temperatures will continue to get colder.
kptv.com
City of Portland to begin clearing streets of fallen leaves
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland will start clearing leaves from city streets on Wednesday. The city sweeps its 52 “Leaf Districts” every November and December. It’s a free pick-up that takes place along streets with the highest concentration of mature trees to make sure the storm drains don’t get clogged.
kptv.com
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather
After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It's been about six months since Portland Street Response expanded to city-wide...
kptv.com
Washington County opens winter shelter program
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County is opening up their winter shelter program as the weather turns wet and cold, plus winter is right around the corner. The county’s largest and newest shelter is located at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Open Door HousingWorks staff and volunteers set up bunk beds and the kitchen last week at the Cloverleaf Building.
kptv.com
Downtown Vancouver scene sees several new businesses opening
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Faith Odman says staying inside during the pandemic made her think about her idea for a new business. “Even me personally, I was working from home the past several years,” Odman said. “It gets lonely, you know?”. She decided to act by opening Kilnfolk...
kptv.com
Explosion collapses Vancouver garage, 2 displaced
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - An explosion in the garage of a Vancouver, Wash. home caused “significant structural damage” on Wednesday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Just after noon, firefighters responded to a reported housefire and explosion at 8420 Northeast Lewis. Four engines, one truck and three fire...
kptv.com
On the Go with Joe for 75th Anniversary of the Spruce Goose
MCMINNVILLE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum in McMinnville is celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the Spruce Goose. The largest wooden aircraft ever built - also known as the Hughes Flying Boat - took its first and only flight on Nov. 2, 1947. The Evergreen Aviation &...
kptv.com
A look at how the Portland Street Response program is doing after 6 months
First Alert Weather: A new way to stay ahead of the weather. We’re beginning a new era at FOX 12, designed to help you stay on top of serious weather that could impact your lives. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. After two years of serving as a shelter, the...
kptv.com
Portland Street Response dispatched to more than 3,500 calls since expanding city-wide
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - In the six months since expanding services city-wide, Portland Street Response has been a noticeable presence in downtown Portland. “They are able to make connections where others can’t, and I find that very valuable,” said Jenn Coon, a Peer Support Specialist at Blanchet House in Old Town, which offers food, shelter, and aid to Portland’s unhoused community.
kptv.com
‘It’s not a good time for restaurants’: Another Portland restaurant cleans up after break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yet another Portland break-in on Saturday morning may cost the Stem Wine Bar, a local business, thousands of dollars. “It’s not a good time for restaurants and bars right now,” said owner Wei-en Tan. “I mean, you see one closing every day.”. Tan...
kptv.com
Local nonprofit turns 6-year-old’s Halloween costume into a magic wheelchair
GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) - A local nonprofit made a Gresham boy’s costume dreams come true just in time for Halloween. They added some magic to the 6-year-old’s wheelchair, based on his favorite movie character. Volunteers worked overnight to put the final touches on one of the coolest costumes...
kptv.com
Staffing shortages at Portland Fire Bureau impacting firefighter morale
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Persistent staffing issues at the Portland Fire Bureau are eating away at firefighter morale, according to the union that represents them. “We’re exhausted,” said Isaac McLennan, President of the Portland Firefighters’ Association. “Most of us are working 70, 80, 90 hours or more a week, with no end in sight.”
kptv.com
The Jupiter enters a new era with funky redesign
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – After two years of serving as a shelter, the Jupiter Original is welcoming guests to its newly renovated rooms!. Being attached to the popular live music venue, Doug Fir, the redesigned rooms celebrate music’s most memorable artists while leaning into a minimalist midcentury look. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the Jupiter to learn more about how it all came together.
kptv.com
New drop-in center for young people opening in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. (KPTV) - A new drop-in center for youth and young adults will open Tuesday in Beaverton. The new building, located on Southwest 4th in downtown Beaverton, is run by a group called HomePlate Youth Services, which tries to find jobs and housing for young people between the ages of 12 and 24 who don’t have permanent homes.
kptv.com
Multiple cars keyed during night of vandalism in Vancouver neighborhood
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - People in the Hough neighborhood of Vancouver are left to foot the bill after their vehicles were targeted by vandals. They say they came outside to their cars to find that someone had scratched large symbols into the paint. Janet, who lives right across the street...
kptv.com
VIDEO: Person burns Pride flag, gives Nazi salute in Newberg
NEWBERG Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after a person was captured on security video burning a family’s Pride flag and giving the Nazi salute to the camera. A video of the pride flag being set on fire in front of a Newberg home was posted to social media on Monday.
kptv.com
Hillsboro bicyclist killed in traffic collision, officials say
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A bicyclist in Hillsboro died after colliding with a car on Monday, according to the Hillsboro Police Department. Hillsboro Fire & Rescue responded around 2 p.m. to the area of SW Oak and S. 1st Avenue where officials say the 40-year-old male was found. The driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation, Hillsboro P.D. said Monday night.
kptv.com
Vancouver police seek help finding woman last seen in September
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has not been seen since September. Tiffany Brown, 48, has been missing since Sept. 22. Police said Brown packed up some things and left her Vancouver home without explanation. Brown is...
kptv.com
Pedestrian dead after early morning crash east of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies are investigating following the death of a pedestrian just east of Salem early Tuesday. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded just before 1 a.m. to reports of a person struck by a 2011 Toyota Camry on Cordon Road NE near Auburn Road NE. The MCSO said despite a quick response from medics, the pedestrian identified as 44-year-old Kelly Joseph Fields, of the Salem area, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Comments / 0