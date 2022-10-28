GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) - After a summer that seemed like it would never end, snow returned to the cascades falling as low as Government Camp. Snow began falling on Mt. Hood at the end of October and on the first day of November. There was enough snow at Government Camp for it to stick on roofs and trees. However, roads were still a little too warm during the day for it stick. But with winter approaching, more snow is expected in the Cascades and temperatures will continue to get colder.

GOVERNMENT CAMP, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO