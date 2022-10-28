Read full article on original website
Denning, Healy Spar for Seat in Newly Formed State House District 42 During LWV Candidate’s Debate
Although candidates for the newly formed 42nd State House district Keith Denning (D) and Kim Healy (R) largely agree on topics including early voting, affordable housing and lowering energy costs, their approaches to tackling these and other complex issues were contrasted during a League of Women Voters Candidates Debate held Oct. 20 at Town Hall.
Ronald Vincent Coughlin, 86
Born on May 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York, Ronald Vincent Coughlin (“Ron”), died peacefully at his home in Rowayton, Connecticut on October 28, 2022 surrounded by his family. A devoted Brooklyn Dodgers fan, turned New York Mets enthusiast, Ron had a lifetime love and passion for New...
Coffee’s on for Thursday
Join fellow residents, business owners and NewCanaanite.com editor Michael Dinan for the monthly Community Coffee, to be held 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3 in the Art Gallery on the main floor of New Canaan Library. The free, public coffee is a group conversation about what’s happening around town,...
Eileen ‘Sulli’ Seger, 92
Eileen “Sulli” Seger passed away after a brief illness on October 29th, surrounded by family. Sulli was born on May 22, 1930 in Lewiston, Maine to Joseph and Ida Sullivan. She attended Edward-Little High School in Auburn, Maine. After high school she went to the Auburn Maine School of Commerce where she met Roland “Ron” Seger. They were married in 1950 and left Maine to begin their life together following Ron’s career across the country. When they landed in Long Island they had their first child, Ronald. Later they moved to Illinois where they made many friends and were very involved in Barber Shop and Sweet Adeline singing groups. There they welcomed their daughter Kathleen. In 1968, the family of four moved to Wilton Connecticut where they lived for 25 years. In Wilton, Sulli was involved in many organizations including New-n-Towne, Encore, Gourmet Club and the Wilton Playshop. At Playshop, Sulli was in several productions and shined with her brilliant smile and great sense of humor.
Registrar Calls for Absentee Ballot Box Camera To Address ‘Vigilante’ Citizen Concerns
A New Canaan official responsible for voter registration and education is calling for the town to install a temporary camera with a live feed of the absentee ballot box at Town Hall in order to address the apparent concerns of some citizens. Absentee ballot box “vigilante” citizen groups appear to...
Cat Bites South Avenue Man
A New Canaan man sustained injuries that sent him to the emergency room this month from a cat with a biting history, documents show. The South Avenue resident at about 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 1 (a Saturday) phoned police to report being bitten by a cat known to local authorities as “Link,” according to Animal Control Officer Allyson Halm.
Vehicles Stolen, Illegally Entered in New Canaan
[The video above, provided to New Canaan Police by a resident, shows a criminal trying to enter vehicles before dawn on Oct. 30, but they’re locked and so nothing is taken.]. New Canaan residents had several cars stolen and illegally entered with items stolen from inside them during an apparent multi-day crime spree that started last Thursday, police say.
New Construction Planned for Knapp Lane
The New Canaan Building Department last week received an application to build a 4,640-square-foot home on Knapp Lane. The five-bedroom house planned for 29 Knapp Lane will include five full bathrooms and two half-baths, according to a building permit application filed Oct. 24. It will cost about $760,000 to build,...
Police: Breach of Peace Charge for New Canaan Man, 22, After Reported Harassment Downtown
Police on Saturday night arrested a 22-year-old Gerdes Road man and charged him with second-degree breach of peace. He had been harassing and contacting an individual in the area of 103 Main St., Gofer Ice Cream, according to a police report. The victim contacted police about the incident, because the man had been warned following a prior incident not to have any contact with the victim, the report said.
New Canaan Fire Marshal: ‘Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries’
“There is no greater tragedy than one that could have been prevented.” I cannot take credit for this statement‚—however, I could not agree more and the tragedy of home fires and the devastation they inflict is a perfect example. When the prevention is as easy as installing and maintaining smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors it becomes more ironic.
