Eileen “Sulli” Seger passed away after a brief illness on October 29th, surrounded by family. Sulli was born on May 22, 1930 in Lewiston, Maine to Joseph and Ida Sullivan. She attended Edward-Little High School in Auburn, Maine. After high school she went to the Auburn Maine School of Commerce where she met Roland “Ron” Seger. They were married in 1950 and left Maine to begin their life together following Ron’s career across the country. When they landed in Long Island they had their first child, Ronald. Later they moved to Illinois where they made many friends and were very involved in Barber Shop and Sweet Adeline singing groups. There they welcomed their daughter Kathleen. In 1968, the family of four moved to Wilton Connecticut where they lived for 25 years. In Wilton, Sulli was involved in many organizations including New-n-Towne, Encore, Gourmet Club and the Wilton Playshop. At Playshop, Sulli was in several productions and shined with her brilliant smile and great sense of humor.

