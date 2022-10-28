The Matt Wilhelm Award been narrowed down to 10 semifinalists with after 11 weeks of the season. The Wilhelm award is given to The Morning Journal’s football player of the year. It is named after the former star of the Elyria Catholic Panthers and Ohio State Buckeyes. He won a BCS national championship in college and the Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers during his seven-year NFL career.

