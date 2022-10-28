Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
WomanHaven presents their 6th Annual Mariposa Award Gala
EL CENTRO — The WomanHaven 6th Annual Mariposa Award Fundraiser Gala was held in the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on Friday, October 28. The theme of the Gala that evening was “Everyone Knows Someone,” to help bring attention to the cause. “This is to bring awareness to the...
thedesertreview.com
El Centro Aquatic Center hosts its 3rd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch
EL CENTRO — Children jumped, waded and swam to retrieve floating pumpkins bobbing at two swimming pools during the third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Within an hour of the three-hour free event that began at noon, only a few of the 150 pumpkins...
holtvilletribune.com
Annual Environmental Summit Draws Large Crowd
IMPERIAL – Health, jobs, and environmental government policies linked to the developing lithium extraction industry in Imperial County were chewed over during a panel discussion at the 11th annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit held last week at Imperial Valley College. The panel discussion, titled “Lithium Valley: The State of...
thedesertreview.com
Pumpkin patch features family fun with a hint of Christ
IMPERIAL – Valley residents congregated at Imperial Valley Youth for Christ’s (YFC) annual Pumpkin Patch & Farmer’s Market event in Imperial’s Lisa Tucker Center Saturday, October 29. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and went on until the sun set at 6 p.m. As per...
holtvilletribune.com
Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking
CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
Avenue B and 4th Place incident
Another shooting in Yuma happened in the same area as the two previous shootings within the past few weeks. The post Avenue B and 4th Place incident appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Headed to CIF Championship
HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School volleyball team had been here before and was not about to let the “curse of the semifinals” haunt them again. The top-seeded Vikings (26-6 overall) beat fifth-seeded Mira Mesa, 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21), in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals here on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will now move on to play Helix High School from La Mesa in the championship game.
kyma.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances
Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.
kyma.com
“Bell Game” rematch? Brawley eyes another crack
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Could Brawley and Central meet again? After Central's come from behind 20-16 win in the 79th annual Bell Game last Friday night, it's possible both teams could meet again. Central was awarded the #2 seed and a first round bye in the CIF SDS Division II playoffs. Brawley nabbed the #7 seed and a home game this Friday night. Should Brawley win, they'll travel to Cal Jones Field for a rematch!
kyma.com
Seasonable start to November before major weather changes enters the Desert Southwest
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Starting November off with seasonably warm and dry conditions before a storm system passes through the region by the middle of this week. A polar trough will sweep through Southern California which a major cold front will drop our temperatures 15-20 degrees normal later this week.
holtvilletribune.com
El Centro Appoints New Fire and Police Chiefs, Community Development Director
EL CENTRO – The El Centro City Council approved employment contracts for the city’s new Fire and Police departments’ chiefs, as well as the Community Development director during its regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 1. El Centro native Robert Sawyer will now serve as the Police Department...
kyma.com
Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject
The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings
In a press release, the Yuma Fire Department responded to 329 emergency calls of service. The post YFD responded to over 330 calls, issues “Red Flag” warnings appeared first on KYMA.
YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault
On Monday, November 1, 2022, at approximately 11:16am, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) responded to a fight in progress. The post YCSO and YPD responds to an aggravated assault appeared first on KYMA.
holtvilletribune.com
Calexico Objects to Proposal to Reallocate Frozen Funds
CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has rebuffed a proposal by state Sen. Ben Hueso to have the state unfreeze the city’s COVID-19 relief funds and reallocate them to the county so that it may administer the funds on behalf of the city. The request by Hueso, D-San...
thedesertreview.com
Volleyball playoffs paint promising picture
BRAWLEY — The post-season of CIF Volleyball is among us as six local schools advanced to the playoffs in 2022 for a chance to bring home some ‘bling’ in a championship ring. Of the pack, four squads still remain alive for title contention. Holtville and Brawley are...
holtvilletribune.com
EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images
EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
