Calexico, CA

WomanHaven presents their 6th Annual Mariposa Award Gala

EL CENTRO — The WomanHaven 6th Annual Mariposa Award Fundraiser Gala was held in the Old Eucalyptus Schoolhouse on Friday, October 28. The theme of the Gala that evening was “Everyone Knows Someone,” to help bring attention to the cause. “This is to bring awareness to the...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
El Centro Aquatic Center hosts its 3rd annual Floating Pumpkin Patch

EL CENTRO — Children jumped, waded and swam to retrieve floating pumpkins bobbing at two swimming pools during the third annual Floating Pumpkin Patch at the El Centro Aquatic Center. Within an hour of the three-hour free event that began at noon, only a few of the 150 pumpkins...
EL CENTRO, CA
Annual Environmental Summit Draws Large Crowd

IMPERIAL – Health, jobs, and environmental government policies linked to the developing lithium extraction industry in Imperial County were chewed over during a panel discussion at the 11th annual Environmental Health Leadership Summit held last week at Imperial Valley College. The panel discussion, titled “Lithium Valley: The State of...
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
Pumpkin patch features family fun with a hint of Christ

IMPERIAL – Valley residents congregated at Imperial Valley Youth for Christ’s (YFC) annual Pumpkin Patch & Farmer’s Market event in Imperial’s Lisa Tucker Center Saturday, October 29. The event kicked off at 10 a.m. and went on until the sun set at 6 p.m. As per...
IMPERIAL, CA
Heffernan Memorial Hosts Urgent Care Groundbreaking

CALEXICO – Calexico residents became one step closer to urgent care medical services with the Heffernan Memorial Healthcare District’s recent groundbreaking for its new Urgent Care Center. Located at the northeast corner of Mary Avenue and Fourth Street, the new facility will be within walking distance of San...
CALEXICO, CA
VOLLEYBALL: Vikings Headed to CIF Championship

HOLTVILLE – The Holtville High School volleyball team had been here before and was not about to let the “curse of the semifinals” haunt them again. The top-seeded Vikings (26-6 overall) beat fifth-seeded Mira Mesa, 3-1 (25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 25-21), in the CIF-San Diego Section Division III semifinals here on Tuesday, Nov. 1, and will now move on to play Helix High School from La Mesa in the championship game.
HOLTVILLE, CA
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wind advisory for Imperial County along with storm chances

Wind speeds of up to 50 miles per hour could be hitting Imperial County, and storm chances could hit the area later in the week. YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Increased cloudy conditions are keeping temperatures slightly cooler this afternoon across the valley as a storm system approaches the forecast area from the northwest. Gusty southwest winds have developed in southwestern Imperial County across higher terrain, with these conditions persisting through Thursday and spreading further east to the lower deserts of Imperial County on Wednesday. Much colder temperatures will settle into the region beginning tomorrow and lasting through the end of the week. Precipitation chances tomorrow through Friday remain low for the Phoenix metro, with highest chances for accumulating rain in the higher terrain north and east of Phoenix. Rebounding temperatures and drier conditions are expected over the weekend.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
“Bell Game” rematch? Brawley eyes another crack

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Could Brawley and Central meet again? After Central's come from behind 20-16 win in the 79th annual Bell Game last Friday night, it's possible both teams could meet again. Central was awarded the #2 seed and a first round bye in the CIF SDS Division II playoffs. Brawley nabbed the #7 seed and a home game this Friday night. Should Brawley win, they'll travel to Cal Jones Field for a rematch!
BRAWLEY, CA
Border Patrol agents in Yuma shoot and kill unknown armed subject

The shooting happened near County 23rd St. and the Salinity Canal. San Luis, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - Customs and Border Protection confirmed to KYMA that border patrol agents assigned to the Yuma Sector shot and killed an armed subject in San Luis. The agents were part of the special BORTAC...
SAN LUIS, AZ
Calexico Objects to Proposal to Reallocate Frozen Funds

CALEXICO – The city of Calexico has rebuffed a proposal by state Sen. Ben Hueso to have the state unfreeze the city’s COVID-19 relief funds and reallocate them to the county so that it may administer the funds on behalf of the city. The request by Hueso, D-San...
CALEXICO, CA
Volleyball playoffs paint promising picture

BRAWLEY — The post-season of CIF Volleyball is among us as six local schools advanced to the playoffs in 2022 for a chance to bring home some ‘bling’ in a championship ring. Of the pack, four squads still remain alive for title contention. Holtville and Brawley are...
BRAWLEY, CA
EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images

EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
EL CENTRO, CA

