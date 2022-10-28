Read full article on original website
Caught on camera: Fire truck's illegal crossing in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — It was all caught on camera. Saturday afternoon in Tamaqua, the driver of a fire engine took a chance on the way to a fire scene. He illegally drove around railroad crossing gates just seconds before a passenger train rolled through. The video, which was posted...
Man steals $2K from gambling machine at Monroe gas station, police say
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. - State police in the Poconos are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who stole from a gas station store. The man picture in the surveillance photo above removed screws from the side of a gambling machine and stole nearly $2,000 in cash from the machine, police said.
One hospitalized following Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — A dump truck driver is in the hospital after a crash in Monroe County. The wreck happened just before 11 a.m. Monday morning along Route 209 near Brodheadsville. Officials say the road was closed for a while so crews could clean up asphalt that spilled...
Fishing rules lifted at Belmont Lake before dam work begins
PLEASANT MOUNT, Pa. — On a picture-perfect day at Belmont Lake near Pleasant Mount, Newswatch 16 found several people taking advantage of the day to kayak and fish after hearing about temporary changes coming to the lake. "Wanted to check it out before it gets drained," said Bill Kelly...
The Hand House opens in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Pa. — Wayne County Children and Youth Services celebrated the opening of The Hand House Monday morning in Honesdale. The Hand House will provide a home-like setting for children and families to receive visitation, parenting, and independent living services. "In the old office, we had very, I...
Susquehanna County Motorist Runs Rather than Helps Following Crash
Pennsylvania State Police are continuing to investigate a serious crash at the beginning of the month in Bridgewater Township in which the driver of one vehicle was hurt and the driver and occupants of the other vehicle took off running rather than help the injured woman. Authorities say at 8:42...
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Tenants and business owners are still sorting through rubble on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. On Saturday afternoon, a fire tore through four buildings, damaging several businesses. The Bowe & Odorizzi Law Offices nearby were mostly spared. "Smoke damage, we have water damage. The fire didn't...
Police seeking Chestnuthill theft suspect
State police at Fern Ridge are investigating a theft from an Exxon store on Weir Lake Road,. Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. Police say a white man was observed on store surveillance cameras removing screws form the side of a stationary gambling machine. The man took $1,971 from the machine and...
1 dead in early-morning crash in Bath
BATH, Pa. - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Bath, Northampton County. Mark Beers, 55, of Nazareth, was pronounced dead at the scene after a car and pickup truck crashed around 5 a.m. Monday in the intersection of Routes 512 and 248, state police said. The county...
Scranton woman dies in crash
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A 42-year-old woman from Scranton died from injuries suffered in a one-car crash in the southbound lanes of the North Scranton Expressway near the Oak Street exit around 9 Saturday morning. We're told her car left the freeway, rolled over several times, ejecting the...
13 displaced after fire in Tamaqua
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Flames broke out in Schuylkill County Saturday afternoon, setting several buildings ablaze in Tamaqua. Officials say six buildings, including homes and businesses, were damaged by the fire on West Broad Street, including six apartments, displacing 11 adults and two children. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon...
Monroe County man identified as victim in Sunday night Lower Saucon Township crash
The victim of a fatal DUI crash has been identified, according to the Northampton County Coroner’s Office. Scotty Andrew Bernard, 35, was riding a motorcycle when the driver of a Buick SUV struck him at 9:51 p.m. on Sunday, the office said. Bernard died from blunt force trauma, according to Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek. The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 378 and the entrance to Saucon Valley Square. Bernard lived in Tobyhanna in Monroe County.
Another $4.5M in state funds coming to Scranton
SCRANTON — The city received $2 million in state funds for streetscape upgrades downtown and $500,000 for recreation at Nay Aug Park, officials announced Tuesday. Lackawanna College also received $2 million to convert its 401 Adams Ave. building downtown into a new workforce education and training center. The $4.5...
Police Looking to Identify Man Who Broke into West Mahanoy Township Fire Company
Mahanoy Township Police and members of the William Penn Fire Company are attempting to identify a man that broke into their fire company last week. According to the William Penn Fire Company's social media, the pictured individual broke into their station near Shenandoah overnight Thursday into Friday. Anyone who can...
Coroner releases names of plane crash victims
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — There's an update on Saturday's deadly plane crash in Luzerne County. According to the coroner, 59-year-old Michael Bowen of Lebanon County and 76-year-old Ronald Snyder of Berks County were killed when the single-engine plane went down Saturday in Hanover Township. Officials say the plane took...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Lower Saucon Township
Arriving officers found the victim next to his motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
PennDOT is wrapping up another construction season
DUNMORE, Pa. — PennDOT held a news conference in Dunmore in March to announce federal funding would be coming to Pennsylvania as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. It included an extra $50 million for this year that allowed PennDOT to make repairs on about 25 percent of all roads and bridges in northeastern Pennsylvania.
Man faces charges after pulling loaded gun at auto service workers
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — A 55-year-old Pike County man is facing charges stemming from an incident at a Monroe County business Tuesday afternoon. Pennsylvania State Police say the suspect, who hasn't been identified other than to say he's from Bushkill, brandished a loaded revolver at workers at the Pocono Auto Service Center in Middle Smithfield Township and allegedly told them how he was going to quote 'shoot them'.
PSP set Lackawanna County DUI checkpoints
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Police in Dunmore announced they will be conducting DUI patrols on various roadways during Thanksgiving weekend. According to PSP, the aim of sobriety checkpoints and roving patrols is to deter drinking and driving. Police say they are operating with a “zero-tolerance enforcement policy”. Various roadways within Lackawanna County that […]
Standoff ends with woman in custody in Honesdale
HONESDALE, Pa. — Authorities say the standoff began around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Brook Road. Crews blocked off a miles-long perimeter around the home. Just after 1 a.m. Sunday, state police took a woman into custody. No word yet on if she will be charged with anything or...
