BBC
Elon Musk say pipo go dey pay $8 monthly fee for Twitter blue tick
Elon Musk don tok say Twitter go charge $8 (£7) monthly to Twitter users wey want blue tick by dia name wey show verified account. As part of changes afta one $44bn (£38bn) takeover of di social media site, Oga Musk say e dey "essential to defeat spam/scam".
BBC
Takeoff: Tributes to Migos rapper shot dead in Houston at 28
Hip-hop stars and fans have paid tribute to US rapper Takeoff from the chart-topping group Migos, after he was shot dead at the age of 28. The musician, real name Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed in Houston on Tuesday. Ja Rule, Kid Cudi, Khalid and Dave posted tributes on social...
‘The Crown’ Is Not Reality, but It Is Also Not Crazy Fiction
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Advance copies of Netflix’s tentpole show of the autumn season The Crown have been distributed to the media under strict embargo, but that hasn’t stopped Britain’s Daily Mail bravely charging in with their anything-but-humble opinion, exploring exactly all the things that the clearly fictionalized account of the royal family’s life behind closed doors has got wrong.The royals themselves, of course, have never directly commented on the show with the exception of Prince Harry who told James Corden that...
BBC
Laura Nuttall has fourth major brain surgery
A woman given 12 months to live after being diagnosed with terminal brain cancer four years ago has had a fourth major surgery to remove new tumours. Laura Nuttall had the aggressive tumours removed at Salford Royal hospital. The 22-year-old, who graduated from the University of Manchester in July, now...
BBC
Migos rapper Takeoff killed by 'stray bullet', record label claims
Migos rapper Takeoff was killed by a "stray bullet", his record company has claimed in a statement. The 28-year-old, Grammy-nominated musician died on Tuesday in a shooting at a bowling alley in Houston, Texas. Paying tribute, his record label said in a statement: "Senseless violence and a stray bullet has...
