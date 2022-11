NASHVILLE – Amani Hooker was an obvious difference-maker when he returned from the concussion that sidelined him for two games. Now, he has another issue. The fourth-year safety was one of four Tennessee Titans (5-2) who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, the week’s first full workout ahead of Sunday’s prime-time matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 3 HOURS AGO