No one likes throwing away expired food, but one in six pints of milk produced in the world goes to waste, The Guardian reported. Saving your spoiled milk gives you options for getting the most out of your purchase, according to Dairy Discovery Zone. The site encourages folks with a fridge full of a surplus of milk to freeze what's about to expire in ice cube molds. It's safe to drink when it's defrosted, although the taste and texture may be slightly different. Milk that's just past its prime is also fine for cooking. This is the best option if you need to get rid of your product quickly. The same goes for baking.

10 HOURS AGO