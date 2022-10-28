Read full article on original website
Cardano’s Founder, Charles Hoskinson, Says $DOGE Could Soon Merge With Twitter. Is Twitter Finally Getting Doge Payments?
Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson believes that Elon Musk may soon merge Dogecoin with Twitter. Musk had earlier tweeted his intention of adding Doge payment integration to Twitter. Cardano’s founder and IOHK head, Charles Hoskinson, believes that Dogecoin could soon merge with Twitter now that the internet’s “Dogefather,” Elon Musk, has...
Why Jack Dorsey Is Testing A New Social Networking Site To Rival Elon Musk’s Twitter
Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, is inching closer on rivaling social media giants Facebook and Snapchat, and yes, even his own creation that is now under the ownership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This is after Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network, finally entered...
Twitter to start charging $20 per month for verified users: report
In one of his first moves at Twitter, Elon Musk is moving to charge users $20 per month to be verified on the social media platform, The Verge reported.
Twitter Brings Tweet Tiles Pilot to NFT Marketplaces
[PRESS RELEASE – Chennai, India, 27th October 2022]. Twitter is expanding its trial of Tweet Tiles, previously tested with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian, to the world of NFTs. A selection of NFT marketplaces has been selected for the experiment, which enables Tweets to feature an interactive, customizable widget.
Millions of Facebook users warned to change setting to stay private on the app
CHECK your Facebook settings today – you might be giving your activity away. Plenty of users may find that they've been accidentally broadcasting their Facebook habits. Your Facebook app has a special alert called the Active Status. This lets you see when your friends and connections are online, or...
How to make your Facebook profile, photos and posts private
If you want to change your privacy on Facebook, go to the option "Settings & privacy." There, you can chose what of your content is visible to whom.
How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk
Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy
Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account
Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Brings Dogecoin Back From The Dead, What’s Next?
Dogecoin was struggling in the market right up until the Twitter deal was finalized. However, once the Elon Musk takeover was announced, the meme coin rallied enormously and was up more than 100% in just a matter of days. This has no doubt given renewed momentum to the digital asset which was previously down more than 85% from its all-time high.
New Documents Prove DHS Involvement In Facebook And Twitter Censorship
The U.S. government is actively working to suppress speech on social media, according to leaked documents, something that is said to impact major platforms.
Twitter Looks to Hike Subscription Costs
Twitter wants to raise the subscription price for its Twitter Blue plan to $19.99 — from $4.99 — part of a wave of plans for the social media platform by new owner Elon Musk. According to published reports Sunday (Oct. 30), the company is also considering a plan...
Millions of Facebook users must check account today for very costly mistake
IF you've had Facebook for a while then you've probably given loads of apps more info than you realise. Over the years, you've likely logged into apps and games with your Facebook account. You may have also connected your Facebook account to these apps, websites and games too. These apps...
Creators Feel ‘Screwed’ by Social Media And its Algorithms
New data has revealed that the majority of creators feel “screwed” by large social media platforms and their algorithms. Membership platform company Patreon conducted a survey of more than 1,500 creators across ten countries. According to the survey which was shared with Axios this week, 70 percent of...
Twitter drops Ticketed Spaces to focus on other live audio features
Twitter no longer lets you charge users to listen to live Spaces conversations. The social media heavyweight tells The Information in a statement that it has indefinitely "paused" its Ticketed Spaces test. The move will let Twitter concentrate on improving the "core Spaces experience," the company says. It's not clear how many eligible hosts were using the service.
The co-founder of social-media app Gas tells Elon Musk to hire him as Twitter's product chief
Nikita Bier, a cofounder of Gas, offered to work for Elon Musk as Twitter's VP of product. Gas, a viral platform, topped the App Store ranks and is popular with high-school students. Bier previously cofounded an app Facebook bought and worked as a Meta product manager until 2021. The cofounder...
Jack Dorsey Starts Beta Testing His New Social Media App, Bluesky
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has started beta-testing his new social platform, Bluesky. This new app is intended to be a rival to Twitter and host those Twitter users who are planning to leave the platform amid Elon Musk’s takeover. The billionaire Elon Musk has finally completed the Twitter...
Axios’ Sara Fischer Joins CNN as On-Air Media Contributor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer is joining CNN as an on-air contributor on the media beat, it was announced Tuesday. Fischer — who previously worked at CNN’s DC bureau in 2013-2014 — has appeared across a bevy of TV news networks in the past to discuss news concerning corporate media, tech, deals, entertainment, media regulation, and consumer habits. Now, she’ll be doing that exclusively for CNN.
Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date
Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
Twitter planning to charge users to keep blue tick verification – report
Twitter could charge users in order to keep their blue tick verification on the social media platform, it has been reported.New owner Elon Musk wants to expand the site’s existing Twitter Blue subscription that unlocks additional features into a more expensive service that also verifies users.According to multiple reports in the US, Twitter plans to raise the price of Twitter Blue from five dollars (£4.30) to 20 dollars a month (£17), with verified users given 90 days to sign up or lose their blue tick.Twitter has not commented on the plans, but Mr Musk responded to questions from users on...
