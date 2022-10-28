ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinist.com

Why Jack Dorsey Is Testing A New Social Networking Site To Rival Elon Musk’s Twitter

Jack Dorsey, co-founder and former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Twitter, is inching closer on rivaling social media giants Facebook and Snapchat, and yes, even his own creation that is now under the ownership of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. This is after Bluesky Social, a decentralized social network, finally entered...
cryptopotato.com

Twitter Brings Tweet Tiles Pilot to NFT Marketplaces

[PRESS RELEASE – Chennai, India, 27th October 2022]. Twitter is expanding its trial of Tweet Tiles, previously tested with the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and The Guardian, to the world of NFTs. A selection of NFT marketplaces has been selected for the experiment, which enables Tweets to feature an interactive, customizable widget.
bitcoinist.com

How Twitter Will Embrace DOGE And Crypto Under Elon Musk

Social media platform Twitter has been dabbing into crypto for the past years, and the recent Elon Musk takeover might open the door to growing these efforts with Dogecoin (DOGE) at the center. The entrepreneur will implement changes to the platform. This possibility has created a lot of expectations from crypto investors.
Fortune

Facebook won’t own the GIFs anymore, as U.K. regulator forces Meta to sell Giphy

Regulators in the United Kingdom have succeeded in doing something the U.S. government has, so far, failed to do: Get Facebook to admit defeat. The social media giant has been ordered to sell its Giphy subsidiary as the 2020 merger raised the risk of substantially less competition in the digital advertising market. Facebook parent Meta says it will comply with the ruling.
SlashGear

How To Archive All Of Your Twitter Data And Secure Your Account

Twitter is now an Elon Musk company, and whether you like it or not, a wave of change is coming to the platform. The signs are already here. From the days of Musk's initial offer to his finally signing the acquisition deal and popping up at the Twitter office, a lot has changed. Musk started by firing the company's top executives and is already planning a major reshuffle within the ranks of Twitter's employees. A new committee to oversee moderation and policy enforcement is being planned. This council will dictate if problematic accounts like the one that belonged to Donald Trump will be brought back.
bitcoinist.com

Elon Musk’s Twitter Deal Brings Dogecoin Back From The Dead, What’s Next?

Dogecoin was struggling in the market right up until the Twitter deal was finalized. However, once the Elon Musk takeover was announced, the meme coin rallied enormously and was up more than 100% in just a matter of days. This has no doubt given renewed momentum to the digital asset which was previously down more than 85% from its all-time high.
PYMNTS

Twitter Looks to Hike Subscription Costs

Twitter wants to raise the subscription price for its Twitter Blue plan to $19.99 — from $4.99 — part of a wave of plans for the social media platform by new owner Elon Musk. According to published reports Sunday (Oct. 30), the company is also considering a plan...
petapixel.com

Creators Feel ‘Screwed’ by Social Media And its Algorithms

New data has revealed that the majority of creators feel “screwed” by large social media platforms and their algorithms. Membership platform company Patreon conducted a survey of more than 1,500 creators across ten countries. According to the survey which was shared with Axios this week, 70 percent of...
Engadget

Twitter drops Ticketed Spaces to focus on other live audio features

Twitter no longer lets you charge users to listen to live Spaces conversations. The social media heavyweight tells The Information in a statement that it has indefinitely "paused" its Ticketed Spaces test. The move will let Twitter concentrate on improving the "core Spaces experience," the company says. It's not clear how many eligible hosts were using the service.
Android Headlines

Jack Dorsey Starts Beta Testing His New Social Media App, Bluesky

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has started beta-testing his new social platform, Bluesky. This new app is intended to be a rival to Twitter and host those Twitter users who are planning to leave the platform amid Elon Musk’s takeover. The billionaire Elon Musk has finally completed the Twitter...
AdWeek

Axios’ Sara Fischer Joins CNN as On-Air Media Contributor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Axios media reporter Sara Fischer is joining CNN as an on-air contributor on the media beat, it was announced Tuesday. Fischer — who previously worked at CNN’s DC bureau in 2013-2014 — has appeared across a bevy of TV news networks in the past to discuss news concerning corporate media, tech, deals, entertainment, media regulation, and consumer habits. Now, she’ll be doing that exclusively for CNN.
TechCrunch

Twitter Blue’s troubles: Twitter’s app has only generated $6.4M in consumer spending to date

Launched in June 2021, initially in Canada and Australia, before expanding to the U.S. and New Zealand that November, Twitter Blue was meant to help the social media platform diversify its revenue and reduce its reliance on advertisers, who today account for more than 90% of Twitter’s total revenue. The idea with Blue has been to entice Twitter’s heaviest users — its power users — to pay a small monthly fee in order to gain access to a handful of exclusive features such as tools to organize bookmarks, the ability to read news articles without ads, custom icons and navigation, early access to new features, a way to quickly fix a typo and, most recently, the long-awaited Edit button.
The Independent

Twitter planning to charge users to keep blue tick verification – report

Twitter could charge users in order to keep their blue tick verification on the social media platform, it has been reported.New owner Elon Musk wants to expand the site’s existing Twitter Blue subscription that unlocks additional features into a more expensive service that also verifies users.According to multiple reports in the US, Twitter plans to raise the price of Twitter Blue from five dollars (£4.30) to 20 dollars a month (£17), with verified users given 90 days to sign up or lose their blue tick.Twitter has not commented on the plans, but Mr Musk responded to questions from users on...

