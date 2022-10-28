Read full article on original website
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver...
Teen shot in arm, leg in yard of Rock Hill home, police say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An 18-year-old man was found shot twice in the yard of a home in Rock Hill Tuesday evening, according to the Rock Hill Police Department. Police said officers responded to a home on the 400 block of Rich Street where they found the man suffering from gunshot wounds […]
Pizza delivery driver shot in attempted carjacking in south Charlotte, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — A Domino’s delivery driver was shot in the leg during an attempted carjacking at an apartment complex on Lodge South Circle in south Charlotte Wednesday afternoon, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said. The victim, who hasn’t been identified yet, was treated for life-threatening injuries and transported to...
3 hurt in machete attack in Gastonia; 1 in custody, police say
GASTONIA, N.C. — A 36-year-old man is in custody after three men were hurt in a machete attack in Gastonia Tuesday, police said. Officers were called to Redding Street off East Long Avenue at 10:30 a.m. for a stabbing that had happened outside. Investigators said the officers found three...
Detectives look for driver accused of hitting 2 teens, seriously hurting 1 of them
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for help finding a hit-and-run suspect. Police said a driver hit two teenagers near Olympic High School on Sandy Porter Road and then left the scene. They said it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Sept. 27. Authorities said one of the...
Suspects face drug charges after traffic stops in Iredell County
Three men are facing drug charges after two traffic stops in Iredell County, the Iredell Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots November 1st
Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wccbcharlotte.com
Burke County Detectives Search for Missing 31-Year-Old Man
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Jason Sheffield. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield was last seen by family in September. A family member says they gave Jason Sheffield a ride to his home on Teague Avenue in Connelly Springs on September 19, but had not seen or heard from him since that date. Deputies are now asking for the pubic’s assistance.
cbs17
16 pounds of cocaine seized in investigation; Charlotte man arrested, Sanford police say
SANFORD, N.C. (WNCN) — A Charlotte man has been arrested in Sanford as part of an investigation into a large-scale cocaine trafficking organization, police said. Sanford Police said Tuesday that authorities seized around 16 pounds of cocaine when they arrested 27-year-old Flavio Ceasar Sandoval Romero around 11:30 a.m. Monday.
City officials, residents try to find solution for man living in trailer on neighborhood street
CHARLOTTE — Residents in the Belmont neighborhood talked Tuesday night about concerns over a man who has been living in a trailer on the street outside their homes. Neighbors, police and city leaders agree that it is a complicated issue and are split on what to do to make the situation safe for everyone.
wccbcharlotte.com
Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night. Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire. Crime scene tape is still up a day later. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is...
Innocent woman seriously hurt in drive-by shooting on east Charlotte road, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — An innocent woman was seriously hurt in a drive-by shooting on a busy road in east Charlotte on Sunday, police said. It happened on The Plaza around 6:30 p.m. that day. Channel 9 crime reporter Glenn Counts could see a large crime scene that stretched down The Plaza between 34th and 35th streets.
Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
WLTX.com
2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days
GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Search For Bank Robber Wearing Blue Fanny Pack
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union. The robbery happened around 1:23pm Monday, October 31 at 7225 Wilkinson Blvd. Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, black...
abccolumbia.com
SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
wach.com
Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
wccbcharlotte.com
Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
Comments / 2