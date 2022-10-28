ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mecklenburg County, NC

wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Teen Injured in Shooting in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Police are investigating after a teen was found shot Monday afternoon. Rock Hill officers were called to the 400 block of Rich Street around 6:08 p.m. When they arrived they found an 18-year-old male in the front yard of a home suffering from non-life-threating gunshot wounds to his leg and arm.
ROCK HILL, SC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police: Pizza Delivery Driver Shot in Southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a shooting in southwest Charlotte Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 8300 block of Lodge South Circle. Medic says one person was transported with life-threatening injuries to Atrium Health. Police say the victim is a pizza delivery driver...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Gaston County Mugshots November 1st

Check out the Gaston County mugshots from Tuesday, November 1st. *Everyone listed is assumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
wccbcharlotte.com

Burke County Detectives Search for Missing 31-Year-Old Man

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Jason Sheffield. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield was last seen by family in September. A family member says they gave Jason Sheffield a ride to his home on Teague Avenue in Connelly Springs on September 19, but had not seen or heard from him since that date. Deputies are now asking for the pubic’s assistance.
BURKE COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Innocent Woman Injured In Drive-By Shooting Near NoDa

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – An innocent woman is seriously injured in a drive-by shooting just outside NoDa on Sunday night. Now neighbors want to know why, as police search for the suspect who opened fire. Crime scene tape is still up a day later. CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Police dispel rumor of serial killer targeting women in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rumors circulating social media regarding a serial killer targeting women in Charlotte are “inaccurate,” according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. CMPD said officers were made aware of posts linking several death investigations. Police said the posts contained “inaccurate details” and are spreading “misinformation.” Authorities said some of the cases […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WLTX.com

2 machete assaults in greater Charlotte area within 5 days

GASTONIA, N.C. — Law enforcement in the Charlotte area has responded to two separate machete assaults in the last week, officials announced Wednesday. The incidents are not believed to be related. A suspect has been taken into custody in both cases. Statesville machete assault. On Friday, patrol deputies with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Search For Bank Robber Wearing Blue Fanny Pack

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department is searching for a man who robbed the State Employee’s Credit Union. The robbery happened around 1:23pm Monday, October 31 at 7225 Wilkinson Blvd. Police describe the suspect as a black male, wearing a black hoodie and black face mask, black...
BELMONT, NC
abccolumbia.com

SLED: Lancaster man charged with assault and battery

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) says they arrested 35 year-old Samuel Earl Sinclair on Oct. 27 for assault and battery in the 2nd degree. Sinclair was charged after an investigation requested by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say, while at Erwin Elementary,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Chester funeral home owner charged with tax evasion

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina Department of Revenue agents arrested a Chester funeral home owner on Monday and charged him with three counts of tax evasion. Brandon Lorenzo Frederick, 37, of Chester, was the owner and operator of BL Frederick Memorial Center in Chester County, a funeral home, and was responsible for all aspects of the business, according to arrest warrants.
CHESTER, SC
WCNC

1 person with life-threatening injuries after shooting near The Plaza

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries on Sunday. According to Medic, the shooting took place near the intersection of The Plaza and 34th Street on Sunday evening. One person was left with life-threatening injuries after the shooting. Their condition is...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Child Shot in Kannapolis Apartment

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A child was taken to the hospital on Monday after what is believed to be an accidental shooting. Officials tell WCCB that police and an ambulance were called to the West Green Apartments on Wilkes Drive before noon on October 31. Police say a juvenile, whose...
KANNAPOLIS, NC

