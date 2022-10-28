BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are trying to locate 31-year-old Jason Sheffield. According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, Sheffield was last seen by family in September. A family member says they gave Jason Sheffield a ride to his home on Teague Avenue in Connelly Springs on September 19, but had not seen or heard from him since that date. Deputies are now asking for the pubic’s assistance.

BURKE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 HOURS AGO