Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bengals Assistant Coach Announced Dead
CINCINNATI — Tragic news for the Bengals coaching staff. Offensive Analyst Adam Zimmer has passed away. He was 38 years old. Zimmer joined the Bengals staff this season after coaching with his dad, Mike, on the Minnesota Vikings staff over the past eight seasons. He served as an assistant...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Look: Bengals QB Joe Burrow Wears Funny Halloween Fit Ahead of Monday Night Football
CLEVELAND — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is known for having unique pregame outfits. The 25-year-old kept it simple on Monday ahead of Cincinnati's primetime matchup against the Browns. Make sure you bookmark All Bengals for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!. You May Also...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys James Washington ‘Close to Return’ - The Non-Trade WR Dallas Needs?
FRISCO - Before Sunday's impressive win over the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys had struggled at the wideout position. Lost from last season's roster were Amari Cooper (trade) and Cedrick Wilson (free agency), and those holes have been difficult to fill, especially with the considerable injury issues Dallas has suffered at that position.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
In Good Sign for Hill, Packers Release Taylor
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers released running back Patrick Taylor on Tuesday, a sign they’ll add Kylin Hill to the 53-man roster from injured reserve on Wednesday. Hill suffered a torn ACL while returning a kickoff at the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 28, 2021. He’s...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Patriots Bill Belichick Addresses How ‘Close’ Team Was to Deadline Trade
FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Wednesday Injury Report: A New Issue for Hooker
NASHVILLE – Amani Hooker was an obvious difference-maker when he returned from the concussion that sidelined him for two games. Now, he has another issue. The fourth-year safety was one of four Tennessee Titans (5-2) who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, the week’s first full workout ahead of Sunday’s prime-time matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sean McVay’s Future With Rams Likely Tied to ‘Core’ Star Players, per Sources
At 3-4, the Rams are off to their worst start in the Sean McVay era. How long McVay sticks around to guide the team back toward its usual winning ways could be determined by the longevity of several of the team’s core players. Speaking as a guest on The...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars Spent Months Researching Calvin Ridley Before Trade
Before Trent Baalke made the decision to trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley on Tuesday, the Jaguars general manager did his homework on the former Falcons receiver. Baalke spent roughly four months conducting interviews with people close to Ridley as well as undertaking complex negotiations before acquiring the suspended receiver. In fact, the discussions between Jaguars coach Doug Pederson and Baalke regarding the acquisition of Ridley began in March as the franchise was searching for a quality wideout.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Trading Jeff Wilson Jr. to Miami Could end up Stinging the 49ers
Jeff Wilson Jr. is now with the Miami Dolphins. A fifth-round pick was enough for the San Francisco 49ers to say goodbye to their longest-tenured running back. Wilson immediately became expendable once Christian McCaffrey was acquired. And with Elijah Mitchell poised to return after the Bye week, Wilson was going to find himself buried on the depth chart.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Add OLB Zach McCloud Amid Chubb Trade Rumors
As the Denver Broncos mull a blockbuster trade involving Bradley Chubb, the team bought some insurance at outside linebacker. The Broncos signed rookie OLB Zach McCloud to its practice squad, agent Brett Tessler announced Tuesday, hours before the NFL trade deadline. What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions GM insists he would’ve traded Hockenson with 6-1 mark
Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes insisted he still would have traded T.J. Hockenson even if his one-win team had a 6-1 record. The Lions traded a 25-year-old standout tight end in the division to NFC North-leading Minnesota a few hours before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. While it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Grading T.J. Hockenson Trade to Minnesota Vikings
The Lions, amid a disappointing start to the 2022 season, did not sit back at the trade deadline Tuesday. They parted ways with Pro Bowl tight end T.J. Hockenson, executing a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. Detroit general manager Brad Holmes landed a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Stefon Diggs ‘Finishes’ Jaire Alexander in Beef, Buffalo Bills Top Packers
The Buffalo Bills opened Sunday NFL Week 8 by getting into the face of the Green Bay Packers ... and then "finished'' them for a 27-17 victory. Part of the conflict: Bills receiver Stefon Diggs and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander each claiming they "finished" the ongoing back-and-forth between the two players that seemed to last all Sunday night.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Week 9 Betting Guide: Matchups, Spreads and Odds for SI Sportsbook Perfect 10
Oddsmakers believe home teams will struggle in Week 9 to add to their overall win total. This week’s SI Sportsbook Perfect 10 contest features a card listing only four of the 10 home teams listed as the betting favorite. Simply backing home teams continues to be a toss-up for...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
What Kyle Shanahan Wants to see More out of Danny Gray With his Snaps
Danny Gray has been a whiff so far for the 49ers. It really shouldn't be shocking. He was ultimately drafted to pair with Trey Lance so that taking shots down the field would be utilized more with Lance's cannon arm. However, with Lance out for the year, Gray doesn't really serve a purpose anymore. Jimmy Garoppolo is not a quarterback who will take the shots down the field nor is he capable of being accurate with them either.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Lions 2022 Trade Deadline Rumors, Tracker
The Detroit Lions have the opportunity to address some roster decisions at the NFL trade deadline. Players with expiring contracts, including cornerback Amani Oruwariye, may be dealt in order to secure additional draft capital. While it is not likely the team will deal for another player, if a team has...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
DeSean Jackson Could Make Ravens Debut Against New Orleans Saints on MNF
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — There is much anticipation building around DeSean Jackson's debut for the Ravens. He could get that opportunity Monday night against the New Orleans Saints with fellow wide receiver Rashod Bateman out indefinitely with a foot injury. "First of all, I’ll just preface it by saying...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Broncos Player Grades for Week 8’s 21-17 Win Over Jaguars
While the playoffs still seem out of reach, the Denver Broncos pulled off a much-needed win in London over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The product wasn't perfect, but there were changes made by the Broncos' coaching staff that worked out for the better on the offensive side of the ball. As...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Najee Harris Clears Up Message About Steelers Offense
PITTSBURGH -- Following the loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8, Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris sparked headlines with his comments about not being able to create holes. "I can’t make a hole. I can’t do everything," Harris said. "I try to control what I can control. I...
Comments / 0