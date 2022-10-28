FOXBORO — For the second straight year, the New England Patriots elected to ‘stand pat’ at the NFL trade deadline. While several of their divisional and conference rivals seemed to be loading up for the stretch run, the Pats took a more tepid approach. Despite rumors surrounding the fate of receivers Nelson Agholor and Jakobi Meyers, running back Damien Harris and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn, New England opted to keep the aforementioned players (all of which are in their final year of their contract with the team) in the Foxboro fold for the remainder of the season.

5 HOURS AGO