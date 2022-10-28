The first — and prior to now, the last — time Bradley Whitford directed an hour of television, it was the spring of 2007. The show was NBC’s Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and he was one of its stars. The show was cancelled not long afterward. “I killed Studio 60, actually,” the Emmy-winning actor joked during a recent chat with TVLine. “A lot of hopes for that show, and then the finale came on.” Whitford now stars as Commander Joseph Lawrence in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and marked his second directorial stint with this week’s gutting episode, “Allegiance.” (Read a full...

