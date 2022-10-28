Read full article on original website
Spartan Nash can cram their message right up their collective behinds, you do not tell your employees how to vote.
Ex-Grand Rapids police officer charged with Black Man's Murder Patrick LyoyaBLOCK WORK MEDIAGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Michigan could move its presidential primary earlier in year under this Senate bill
Michigan’s presidential primaries could be coming a bit sooner than usual if a bill in front of the state Senate winds up being signed into law before the end of the year. SB 1207, sponsored by Sen. Wayne Schmidt, R-Traverse City, would move Michigan’s presidential primary election from the second Tuesday in March to the second Tuesday in February in each presidential election year.
The key cities, counties that helped Whitmer swing Michigan blue in 2018
In 2018, Gretchen Whitmer had to find about 130,000 new votes. That was roughly the margin of victory for Republican Gov. Rick Snyder over Democrat Mark Schauer in 2014.
See the number of absentee ballots turned in so far in your Michigan town
About 23.1% of Michigan’s registered voters have requested an absentee ballot for the Nov. 8 election – which totals to nearly 1.9 million people – as of Monday, Oct. 31. More than 1.1 million people have already turned in their ballot, according to the Michigan Secretary of...
Michigan Election Results: Governor's race - Gretchen Whitmer vs Tudor Dixon
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - The governor race between Democrat Incumbent Gretchen Whitmer and Republican Challenger Tudor Dixon is Michigan's most consequential statewide election in four years and one of the most significant races in the 2022 Midterm race. Whitmer has been in office for major policy changes like auto...
Michigan clears another $70M in pandemic unemployment overpayments
LANSING, MI – More people asked to repay their pandemic unemployment benefits are getting their bills cleared. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency issued waivers this week to claimants who submitted their gross pay instead of net pay when applying for jobless aid. The waivers erased about $70 million for...
Poll: Where Michigan voters stand on 3 ballot proposals 1 week before election
The majority of Michigan voters are supporting all three proposals appearing on the ballot this election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll. Results from a survey of Michigan voters conducted between Oct. 26-28 found that Michigan voters largely support proposals 1 and 2. Proposal 3 is a bit more complicated, as a majority of voters support it, but that support has decreased in recent weeks.
You Won’t Believe What Word Is The Most Misspelled In Michigan
Anyone that's my friend, family member, or coworker knows I'm THE KING OF TERRIBLE SPELLING AND GRAMMAR. I joke around about it, but I'm really embarrassed about my terrible spelling and grammar. When I saw this graph online breaking down the most misspelled words for each state in America, I...
A mystery in Michigan's 6th District race: where is the GOP candidate?
Michigan’s redrawn 6th Congressional district has a popular, incumbent Democrat seeking re-election and a Republican challenger who has been virtually invisible since winning the primary in August. Congresswoman Debbie Dingell is ever-present on the campaign trail while GOP primary winner, Whittney Williams, is nowhere to be found. On a...
Michigan Election Results: Jocelyn Benson vs. Kristina Karamo in secretary of state race
(FOX 2) - Michigan's official who oversees every election in the state, including the 2022 midterms, is herself up for re-election as Jocelyn Benson is seeking another term vs Republican challenger Kristina Karamo. Results will begin coming in at 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Benson was elected in the historic 2018...
Gov. Whitmer labels top Michigan GOP candidates 'conspiracy theorists'
Grand Rapids — Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer told reporters Tuesday the standard-bearers of the Michigan Republican Party for 2022 are "all election deniers and conspiracy theorists," but GOP leaders argued it was Whitmer who had been telling lies. Whitmer made the comments during a campaign stop in Grand Rapids,...
Michigan Chamber endorses Tudor Dixon seven days before Election Day
Lansing — After months of sitting on the sidelines, the Michigan Chamber of Commerce got involved in the governor's race Tuesday, endorsing Republican Tudor Dixon over Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a week before Election Day. The chamber, a group that advocates on behalf of businesses in Lansing, said the...
Craig’s Cruisers West Michigan locations sold to out-of-state company
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Three West Michigan Craig’s Cruisers locations are now under the ownership of a Missouri-based family entertainment center company. The company, Five Star Parks and Attractions, announced the sale Wednesday, Nov. 2, of the Grand Rapids, Holland and Muskegon Craig’s Cruisers locations. “We’re big...
COVID booster uptake in Michigan is slower than doctors hoped
The latest version of COVID-19 vaccines have been available in Michigan for about nine weeks, yet only 10% of eligible residents have gotten boosted. Pfizer and Moderna’s latest COVID shots aim to offer enhanced protection by including the blueprints for the latest mutations of the virus, known as omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5.
Many Michigan towns opt against pre-processing absentee ballots
Clerks in many smaller municipalities aren't taking advantage of two days of early pre-processing for absentee ballots. Many clerks feel “it’s not worth it” to mobilize staffs for that time, an expert says. But officials in big cities, including Detroit, say the new rules are 'the best...
Detroit Evening Report: Gretchen Whitmer’s lead over Tudor Dixon shrinks in latest poll
A new poll from WDIV-TV and The Detroit News shows Gov. Gretchen Whitmer maintaining a lead over Republican challenger Tudor Dixon. The survey, conducted October 26-28, shows the governor with a lead of about nine percentage points. However, the race is tightening as Whitmer’s lead was 17 points in September.
Michigan voters: You may not know full results on election night. Here's why.
In 2020, Michigan voters did not have complete unofficial election results on election night. The same could be true this year. The Secretary of State's Office expects unofficial results that reflect every ballot counted will be available within about 24 hours from when the polls close at 8 p.m. on Nov. 8. ...
Powerball jackpot hits $1.2 billion for drawing on Nov. 2, 4th largest jackpot ever
LANSING, MI -- Someone could literally become the country’s newest billionaire overnight Wednesday as the estimated Powerball jackpot for the Nov. 2 drawing is worth $1.2 billion with a cash option of $596.7 million. “This is the largest Powerball prize in more than six years,” said Drew Svitko, Powerball...
For Michigan's pro-life movement, Prop 3 is a bellwether of the state's values
Christen Pollo was an unplanned and unwanted pregnancy. It was 1991 and her mother, 34 and single at the time, felt immediately pressured by others to have an abortion. "I wasn't in a relationship at the time and because they thought people would judge me for being single and pregnant," Pollo's mother Sharon Houck recalled of the time in her life. "One friend had an abortion and felt strongly that it was my only option given my circumstances."
From Congress to abortion: Who, and what, is on Michigan’s November ballot
With the election exactly one week away, as of time of publication, there’s no better time than the present to get familiar with the names and faces of what Michiganders can cast a ballot for on Nov. 8. As this is a midterm election, various higher statewide offices are...
Millions of dollars have been poured into Michigan ballot questions, governor’s race
There are eight days left until Michigan’s general election, and campaign finance disclosures released Friday may give insight into potential frontrunners in the time leading up to Tuesday, Nov. 8. Since the primary election, Democratic candidates in key state level races continue to have a cash advantage over their...
